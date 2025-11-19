How Rams Just Massively Swung Their Playoff, Division Odds
Ahead of Week 11 of the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams had all the makings of a title contender. They had gone 7-2, dominating multiple opponents along the way while falling just short in two narrow losses to the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Had a couple of plays gone differently, LA could have been undefeated past the halfway point of the campaign.
Despite how great they had looked, though, there was one major issue that significantly curbed their chances at making another Super Bowl run — they weren't even leading their division. At that point, the Rams were just second in the NFC West, holding the same record as the Seattle Seahawks, but conceding the top spot to their rivals due to their respective marks in divisional games.
That's what made Week 11 a must-win game for LA, despite their encouraging record up to that point. By beating Seattle 21-19, the Rams leapfrogged them in the standings, captured the second seed in the NFC, moved to 2-1 in the division, and ensured that they would split the season series with the Seahawks at worst.
Rams practically a lock for the playoffs now
At 8-2 now, the Los Angeles Rams have essentially locked up a postseason bid. They're also tied with the Philadelphia Eagles in record now; however, the reigning champions have the edge in the standings due to their head-to-head win over LA in Week 3. If the Rams can outperform the Eagles down the stretch, though, they could capture the one seed in the NFC, give themselves a bye, and lock up homefield advantage until the Super Bowl.
But that's a lot of forward thinking for a team that hasn't even officially claimed the division yet. LA's performance against the Seattle Seahawks has massively buoyed the optimism for the Rams as a contender, though. ESPN has now tabbed them with a 97 percent chance to make the playoffs and 67 percent odds to win the NFC West.
Meanwhile, FanDuel has them at -240 to finish at the top of the division, while the Seahawks are down to +300. The race is far from over. LA has a much tougher remaining schedule than both Seattle and the San Francisco 49ers, starting with a matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 12. They also have a rematch with the 'Hawks and a clash with the Detroit Lions still on the docket. However, the Rams now control their own destiny in the NFC West and might even be able to claim the top spot in the conference.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Get all of the updates for the Rams' odds for the playoffs, division, and Super Bowl when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.