Rams Matthew Stafford Details Playoff Win Over the Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

Watch Matthew Stafford's Press Conference Below

Stafford Drives The Rams To The Win

During his presser, Stafford spoke on the elements that ensured his team's victory in such rough conditions. One of the keys is the team's never-say-die attitude which was something Stafford spoke on during the week.

“I feel like you're never out of a game until the clock's over or there's just obviously not going to be enough time," stated Stafford. "But if there's time on the clock, I feel great about it. Emotion is great. You score a touchdown, maybe you score another whatever you need to get done, that emotion is great, but you have to go out in there and execute."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) hands the ball to running back Kyren Williams (23) against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

"It doesn't matter if you score the first touchdown, everybody gets all fired up and then you don't do anything else the rest of the day. It's execution. You've seen their team [Bears], they've made plays really in all three phases to help them win those come-from-behind games. You have to give them a lot of credit. They have a quarterback, a team, a coach that all believe in each other and as they should. They've proven it a bunch of times this year.”

Stafford also spoke about the snow, something Stafford touched on after the game.

“I think each game is unique," stated Stafford. "You can't just bunch them all together. I played in Philly back in the day when there was six inches of snow on the ground. I played in other games where it's just cold and dry. You just have to go figure out what the elements are and how it's going to affect the ball and go play. We had wind last week, what's that like? How's the ball moving when you throw it down the field? All these kinds of things. You figure it out as you go."

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) catches a pass thrown by quarterback Matthew Stafford (not pictured) against Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Each one is its own unique set of circumstances. I know that both teams are playing in it. You just go out there and execute the best you can. I know [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] and I'll be in constant dialogue on, ‘Hey, how do we want to call this game? How do we want to get this going to give ourselves the best chance to go out there and be successful.’”

