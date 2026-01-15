Which Rams Player Needs To Bounce Back

The Los Angeles Rams won a nail-biter against the Carolina Panthers to advance to the divisional round of the playoffs. Waiting for them in the second round of the playoffs is a road matchup against the Chicago Bears in Soldier Field.

Caleb Williams and the Bears have been the comeback kids all season. Matthew Stafford had an MVP performance against the Panthers, but Williams was comparable to him in the fourth quarter of their game against the Green Bay Packers. What do the Rams need to have in mind as they prepare for this matchup?

Secondary Woes

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) changes signals at the line in the first quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ryan Smith writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down three players who need to lock in for the divisional round. One of those players was Rams' safety Quentin Lake after he let up big completions against Bryce Young and the Panthers.

"Lake returned to action in the wild-card round against the Carolina Panthers but was targeted early and often by quarterback Bryce Young, allowing eight receptions (11 targets) for 94 yards, in addition to committing a defensive pass interference penalty that ultimately resulted in a Panthers touchdown drive. The targets, receptions and yards allowed in coverage were all season highs for Lake, which fueled a poor 45.5 PFF coverage grade for the game", said Smith.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Lake hadn't played a snap since Week 11, and was one of the better players in a weak Rams secondary for them all season. However, when it mattered most, he looked lost on the field and allowed Young to pick on him often.

It didn't help that the Panthers boast some bigger receivers, and the Rams don't have anyone who can match up well against them. Both Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker are taller and weigh more than Lake, which resulted in multiple mismatches and easy completions for Young.

Jalen Coker vs Quentin Lake on 3rd & 8 #Panthers pic.twitter.com/ADDT3VZ1QL — 🜲 🜲 🜲 (@fsh733) January 10, 2026

Lake has been an excellent player for the Rams all season, but he needs to get it together against the Bears. Williams may start off games slowly, but his arm talent is no joke. He can zip balls across the field effortlessly, and if Lake is going to continue to be a liability in coverage, Sean McVay may have to consider benching him for some drives.

Josh Wallace, their backup, may not be any better. And yet, he may be more adjusted to the game speed compared to Lake, who's just coming back from his injury. Hopefully, Lake's able to bounce back, because the Bears are not the Panthers.

