Who Has Been the Most Impactful Rookie for the Rams

The Los Angeles Rams are preparing for their rematch against the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the playoffs. A storyline that continues to develop throughout the Rams' season has been whether their gamble in last season's draft paid off.

It's already paid off in the sense that they have a top pick in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft , thanks to the Atlanta Falcons . However, in stockpiling for next season, they hurt their own chances at drafting a star in the 2025 NFL draft class. With that being said, who was their most impactful rookie in a season where they only had a handful of selections?

Most Impactful Rookie

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ben Cooper writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article breaking down each team's most impactful rookie this season. For the Rams, the player he chose was linebacker Josaiah Stewart after his stellar rookie campaign on the Rams' defense.

"Hitting on defensive line draft picks has become a specialty of general manager Les Snead, from Aaron Donald and Michael Brockers to Kobie Turner and Jared Verse, among many others. Stewart is aiming to join that list", said Cooper.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I believe Terrance Ferguson was a valid option as well, but it's undeniable the effect Stewart had on defense. With Byron Young ahead of him in the depth chart, any rookie would have a hard time finding consistent playing time. Not Stewart, he played every game in his rookie season and was a big reason why the Rams' defense was so elite in 2025.

"He ranked behind only the Giants’ Abdul Carter in PFF pass-rush grade (74.0) among rookie edge defenders, and his 15.3% pass-rush win rate even bested that of the No. 3 overall pick".

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The scary thing about Stewart's game is that he's only going up from here. He benefited a lot from being a rookie and not getting the attention he deserved, but even when he wasn't placed in one-on-one opportunities, he found ways to impact plays and set up his teammates for success.

Tackling was a big problem for the Rams last season, and paired with Nate Landman, the Rams have an elite tackling duo of the future. Stewart crashes down on runs and wraps up excellently, but he's also a difference-maker in pure pass-rushing scenarios.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stewart is one part of what makes this Rams defense so dangerous, and what's going to keep them elite as the years roll on. They're a young group, and I think Les Snead should continue to add on to it through the draft. Stewart was a third-round pick, but he's played beyond where he was selected.

They clearly have a knack for finding gems on defense; they should continue to add playmakers on that side of the ball to keep it fresh.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.