Why the Rams Need More Playmakers in 2026
The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the Atlanta Falcons is bad for two reasons. For starters, they had no business losing to this team so close to the playoffs, and have essentially locked themselves into the sixth seed in the postseason.
The second reason is that they own the Falcons first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. A Falcons win directly harmed their chances of netting a pick closer to the top ten. Regardless of whether the pick continues to drop in Week 18, which prospects should they be looking at as draft season approaches closer and closer?
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and he released his fourth iteration of a mock draft after the results of Week 17 in the NFL. For the Rams, he predicts they'll add playmakers to both sides of the ball with cornerback Mansoor Delane on defense and wide receiver KC Concepcion on offense.
"A savvy, instinctive CB who excels in both off coverage and press man schemes, Delane is consistently in the WRs' back pocket on intermediate and vertical routes. He has a good understanding of route combinations, will drive on balls in front of him and is a reliable tackler in space", said Wilson.
Elite Defender
Delane continues to be a name linked to the Rams, and that's because he's likely going to be the best defensive back prospect available to them with the Falcons' pick. They have stars all over their defense, but their secondary remains underwhelming.
Delane was one of the best players in the country his senior season when it came to pass breakups and sticking to receivers like glue. He wouldn't solve all their issues in coverage, but he would make things play out a lot smoother. Sean McVay wouldn't have to worry about whichever side he's placed on, because he practically runs receivers' routes for them.
The stats speak for themselves. 147 yards given up throughout the course of an entire season is ludicrous. The NFL is at a much faster pace, and playing corner is a lot easier in college, but his ball-tracking skills in the air aren't teachable. The way he breaks up passes and denies any easy completions will be a massive addition to the Rams' defense.
I have no complaints with them taking a defensive back with their first pick in the draft. They've done well enough with relying on the development of their existing corners and signing free agents, but it's time they go out there and acquire a certified star. Delane is ready for the bright lights in Los Angeles, and he will be a household name for them if they decide to select him.
Savvy Route-Runner
"Concepcion is a versatile WR who uses his quickness and burst to consistently get open against man coverage, proving himself a deep threat with the speed to stack defenders. He is a natural hands-catcher who runs precise routes to all three levels and adds significant value as a dynamic punt returner with impressive YAC ability", said Wilson.
Puka Nacua is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, and he hasn't even hit 25 yet. He makes ridiculous catches look like they're nothing, and is easily Matthew Stafford's target. Concepcion is like if the Rams wanted to add another version of Nacua to the team.
What made him so special in college was that no matter what coverage defenses ran, or what route he was running, he always found a way to get open. Even if he was blanketed, his athleticism and superb hands make him a heavy favorite in 50-50 balls. The Rams have a lot of intriguing young players who could step into that secondary wide receiver role, but none have taken that massive leap forward that would give the Rams the confidence to pass up on Concepcion.
They have a bunch of players who can take the top off defenses, such as Tutu Atwell or Xavier Smith, but not a player they can consistently pass the ball to, like Nacua. Concepcion isn't going to have a rookie season like Nacua if the Rams select him, but he will massively benefit from so much attention being on Nacua that he's bound to have a 1,000-yard campaign or something similar.
