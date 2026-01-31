Why the Rams Could Answer the Brandon Aiyuk Question

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are in need of reinforcements in their receiver room and their rivals from the Bay are about to release a player who could be the difference in 2026.

Aiyuk's Current Situation

CBS Sports' Joel Corry detailed what has been a wild year in San Francisco for the 49ers and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk .

"Aiyuk's situation is one of the most bizarre in the salary cap era," stated Corry. "The 49ers voided the $27 million of 2026 salary guarantees from the four-year, $120 million contract extension Aiyuk signed at the end of August 2024 because of him missing meetings and declining to participate in other team activities. This occurred while Aiyuk was rehabbing his torn ACL, MCL and meniscus in his right knee he suffered seven games into the 2024 season."

"Aiyuk never returned to action for the 49ers this season. Instead, Aiyuk was placed on the reserve/left squad list in December after going AWOL. Niners general manager John Lynch confirmed last week that Aiyuk won't be with the team in 2026.

"The 2026 salary cap savings are minimal because the $4.987 million of 2026 bonus proration from the $24.935 million payment (i.e., option bonus) required to pick up a dummy/voiding 2030 contract year won't be made. The 49ers will get a salary cap credit in 2027 from this $4.987 million."

Aiyuk , during his absence, posted a video of himself speeding past Levi Stadium, the home of the 49ers, adding to the bizarreness of the situation.

Could the Rams Make This Situation Work?

Yes, they could. The question is should the Rams make a move to bring in Aiyuk after questionable-at-best behavior from the former Arizona State Sun Devil? The answer is at about $5 million. The Rams could use a player with Aiyuk's resume and abilities but after this season, his abilites are unknown and his resume can't catch passes.

If Aiyuk is ready to rededicate himself to the game of football, the Rams would have a WR1 at a fraction of the price and Aiyuk has one season in a premier offensive system to repair his reputation in order to go after the bag in 2027. If Aiyuk is ready to play ball, give him $5 million. If he wants more, tell Aiyuk to look somewhere else. This is about getting a deal and Aiyuk, if fit, could be the steal of the offseason.

