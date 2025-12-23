What 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk Situation Could Mean for Rams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Los Angeles Rams have dealt with their own issues, spurred on by Puka Nacua's recent appearance on a livestream with Adin Ross and N3ON, their rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, have dealt with an even worse situation involving their nine-figure, injured wide receiver.

49ers' Brandon Aiyuk , who's relationship with the team has soured since the spring of 2024, posted a video of himself speeding past his home stadium, going triple digits on a surface street.

Aiyuk's Actions

Aiyuk recorded himself driving on Tasman Drive, which runs next to Levi Stadium, the home of the 49ers . On a road that has a 40 miles per hour speed limit, Aiyuk was driving at speeds up to 104 miles per hour.

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Aiyuk took a recording of himself next to his Cadillac CT5 that Aiyuk claimed had trouble previously starting up. Aiyuk then drew on the vehicle with his finger with phrases like "Wash me," and the middle finger on a hand that had six fingers.

After Aiyuk started his car, he drove on the freeway with speeds reaching as high as 95-110 miles per hour before driving past the stadium. Aiyuk did slow down next to other cars when driving on surface streets but reached 110 miles per hour while driving next to civilians on the freeway.

The Pretext For Why the Relationship Has Soured

There is virtually zero chance Aiyuk plays another snap for the franchise after this stunt and for an organization that is adjusting to life after Deebo Samuel and Dre Greenlaw said goodbye, they have no tolerance for this behavior.

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (in black hoodie) watches his teammates work out during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Despite signing a four-year, $120 million extension during the 2024 offseason, an extension that didn't kick in until this season, Aiyuk has remained distant from the organization after suffering a torn ACL and MCL last season. While negotiations ended with a signed deal, things got so intense between the two parties that there was a trade offer on the table before Aiyuk returned to San Francisco.

Coming into the season, Aiyuk was expected to return at some point, being praised for his efforts in recovery this offseason but as more news came out, whatever positivity existed vanished as the 49ers voided a portion of Aiyuk's future guaranteed money, with the reason given that Aiyuk skipped out on parts of his mandated rehab. That amount was about $27 million.

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Last week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan stated that Aiyuk has become extremely distant since suffering his injury. That statement came before the video was released.

How This Affects the Rams

With these events, as mentioned, it is unlikely the Rams will ever see Aiyuk in a 49ers uniform ever again, but for a team known to rehabilitate careers, they may be Aiyuk's best option at achieving another big payday.

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Rams are about to drop $10 million off their books once Tutu Atwell's contract expires, and if the Rams are willing to have him and if Aiyuk changes various elements on his approach to the NFL, these two parties could be in business.

Aiyuk runs sharp routes, is naturally fast, and can play all over the field. While it's not a scenario I see happening, don't be surprised if the Rams take a gamble. They've done it before.

