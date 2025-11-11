Why Rams' Matthew Stafford is Somehow Still Underappreciated
The Los Angeles Rams are playing great football this season. A huge reason for that has been the play of their veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been playing lights out this season, and he is putting together the best season of his career.
That is something special coming from a quarterback at this point in his career. He is putting this Rams team on his back and is looking to get them back to the promised land. That is where he wants to be at the end of the season.
The Rams are in the middle of the thick things in the NFC and the NFC West. They just went to Santa Clara and handled business against their long-time NFC West rival, the San Francisco 49ers. In that game, Stafford threw for four touchdowns and had his way with that defense all game long. It was the best performance of the season for Stafford. Stafford is at the top of all MVP talks right now, and he should be the frontrunner and the favorite.
Stafford has put his team as the team to beat in the NFL. The Rams are really playing the best football of the season, and it is something they will look to get better at as the regular season comes to an end and take it to the playoffs, where they are looking to make another run.
Stafford is Overlooked
"The reality is that this guy [Matthew Stafford] is special and he is not appreciated," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports. "We talked about MVP earlier and how Drake Maye is the favorite, and Stafford is right behind us. And I know we are not saying who my vote is going to be. If I were making the vote right now, I am leaning towards Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been overlooked and underappreciated, and part of it is that he is not out there saying, 'Hey, look at me.'
"He is just getting it done. The first time ever that someone has four touchdowns and zero interceptions in three straight regular season games. 19 touchdowns and zero picks in the last three games. He is one of the greatest talents at the quarterback position in the game."
