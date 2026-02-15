The Rams' Most Pressing Decision This Offseason

The Los Angeles Rams have to feel good about their chances of having another shot at a Super Bowl victory next season. They're top ten in cap space amongst all NFL teams, they only lost their offensive coordinator, and they have two draft picks to use however they choose.

Matthew Stafford isn't going to retire yet, and if he can play anything like he did last season, the Rams will be a hard team to beat in the playoffs. This offseason will greatly determine the success of next season, as their roster can't head into next season as it stands, and they expect to win.

Biggest Roster Decision

Bradley Locker writes for Pro Football Focus, and he wrote an article identifying teams' biggest roster decisions in the offseason. Franchise legend Rob Havenstein retired, which leaves the Rams with a big question mark on their offensive line.

"Veteran Rob Havenstein, who played 461 snaps as the team’s starting right tackle this year, announced his retirement. As Havenstein battled injury, the unsung Warren McClendon Jr. filled in admirably with a 78.7 overall PFF grade, including an 81.9 PFF run-blocking mark", said Locker.

It's a shame that the Rams weren't able to win another Super Bowl with Havenstein on their roster, but they should use that as motivation to get one next season. The offensive line is doubly important for a team like the Rams, who are relying on one of the oldest quarterbacks in the league.

"Armed with two first-round picks, the Rams could elect to select a tackle to compete with the former fifth-round pick. But with needs in its secondary, perhaps LA will trot McClendon out for another year based on how good he looked".

It would be highly irresponsible of Sean McVay and the Rams front office to use their premium assets on the offensive line when their secondary takes so much priority. Warren McClendon Jr. did serviceably in his minutes as a spot starter, and I think he's done enough to warrant the Rams giving him a chance as a full-time starter.

Havenstein's retirement does mean the Rams have one more thing to worry about this offseason, but he didn't play enough snaps this season for that to be something the Rams aren't prepared for. If McClendon Jr. picks up where he left off, their offensive line will be fine. However. I wouldn't be opposed to them using one of their second or third round picks on one, for the depth.

