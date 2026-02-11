Three Cornerbacks Rams Could Sign in Free Agency

Amongst all of the teams that the Seattle Seahawks faced this season, it was the Los Angeles Rams who went toe-to-toe with them in their three games against reach other. The achillies heel of their final two games were simple: their cornerback talent was not enough to get them over the hump, along with other issues withstanding on the roster.

General Manager Les Snead has made it clear there will be change at cornerback this offseason, whether it is through free agency over a month from now or the NFL Draft this April. There will be opportunties for the Rams to make their upgrades at one of the most valuable positions on an NFL roster. With that in mind, let's look at three potential targets in free agency the Rams could sign at cornerback.

Greg Newsome II, Jacksonville Jaguars

Newsome's consistency could be worrisome for the Rams, but there is talent here to be excited about. Once a well-regarded defensive back in man coverage, this is where he thrives, and the Rams have shown themselves to be a diverse coverage system under defensive coordinator Chris Shula. The only concern is, of course, down-to-down consistency.

This would have to be a short-term deal with heavy incentives. Starting next season shouldn't be a guarantee, but the Rams should consider that the addition would give quality depth for the cornerback room as it looks to remodel itself.

Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

What should be coveted by the Rams this offseason at cornerback is size, length, physicality, and coverage versatility. A standout defender for the Seahawks' all-time championship defense, Woolen is an exceptional athlete with terrific size and length that make him an intriguing possibility on the perimeter in Los Angeles.

OverTheCap projects Woolen to have an average annual value of $11.8 million, and it is fair to expect him to be paid this offseason. The Rams have the salary cap space to sign Woolen to a similar AAV. Don't be surprised if Snead pulls the trigger on this if it comes down to it.

Nahshon Wright, Chicago Bears

A Pro Bowler this past season for the Bears, Wright racked up five interceptions as a key piece to the team's success and deep playoff run as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. Wright will likely garner a decent payday, as OverTheCap projects his market value at $10.3 million per year. As the Rams look to add size to the cornerback room, they will also need a defender who can take the ball away, and Wright could provide that if targeted by Los Angeles this offseason.

