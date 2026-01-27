Despite NFC Title Heartbreak, Rams Are Capable of More in 2026

The Los Angeles Rams' season is over most heartbreakingly, falling to divisional rival and top-seeded Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship with a ticket to Super Bowl LX on the line. This was a game that may have potentially determined the winner of the Super Bowl, and that thought is what had much of the locker room and head coach Sean McVay emotional following their loss.

The Rams had a great team, and they still do with many of their stars locked in for at least next season. Flaws that hurt them throughout the season and on Sunday night must be addressed during the offseason. However, Los Angeles' run to the NFC Championship surpassed what they did a year ago, with no reason to doubt they can return to this game another year from now, looking to bring home another Lombardi Trophy.

Rams have potential be great in 2026

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Let's get a few things out of the way: we probably won't see another generationally efficient offense like we saw this season. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, the likely MVP of the NFL, may not put up anywhere close to the same numbers he did during the season, including on Sunday night, where he played one of the great postseason games of his career. Plus, there is the possibility that Mike LaFleur, Nate Scheelhaase, and Chris Shula have new jobs or promotions elsewhere.

Even with the possibility of these changes, there will be plenty of potentially positive ones made during the offseason. Special teams will get a hard reset across the board, which includes new returners and coverage specialists, meaning turnover on the depth chart behind the established starters.

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cornerback, linebacker, and safety-essentially much of the back-seven is likely to be addressed with four Top-100 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two first-round selections, and $43.1 million in salary cap space with the possibility of more added dollars from cuts or trades. General manager Les Snead will be hard at work, but the roster is more than set for another championship push next season.

Stafford should be back, and it would be shocking if he retired after this season, looking as though his best football is ahead of him, while their run game features a tandem of young running backs. Puka Nacua is one of the best playmakers in the game, and the offensive line was stout for much of the season.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) reacts after a sack against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Defensively, the Rams still have the lowest-paid unit for at least one more season, but extensions will likely be handed out to Kobie Turner and Byron Young as two key cornerstones of the defense. Their back-seven will need work, but again, there is no reason why this unit can continue to not only dominate but improve even more in 2026.

There is no reason why Los Angeles shouldn't be considered amongst the odds favorites to win Super Bowl LXI, which will be at SoFi Stadium, where the Rams won their last Lombardi Trophy. Head coach Sean McVay will continue to evolve heading into his 40s, and while he might be down a couple of key coaches, he still finds a way to breed success in the building.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Winning Super Bowl LX was the expectation, and the Rams failed to reach that. Yet, they know what they are capable of, the talent they have, and the tools at their disposal to improve and strive for new heights next season. In 2026, why not the Rams?

Don't miss one story or piece of content this offseason related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Don't forget, you should follow along with us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra, and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.