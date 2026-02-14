Rams Appear To Be In Position To Retain Aubrey Pleasant

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a long and exhausting interview process, it appears the Los Angeles Rams will retain Assistant Head Coach Aubrey Pleasant , unless the Browns make a shocking and unexpected move.

In a series of stories that I have been covering since the end of the season, Pleasant, the mind behind getting the most out of the Rams' secondary, has interviewed for four defensive coordinator openings. Interviews with the Chargers, Cardinals, and now the Las Vegas Raiders did not produce a job offer, with the Browns remaining the only opening left in the NFL.

Raiders Make Their Move

According to NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Raiders appear to be stating with an in-house hire for their defensive coordinator opening as new head coach Klint Kubiak will retain Raiders assistant Rob Leonard, barring any last minute changes.

"Raiders are finalizing a deal to promote run game coordinator/defensive line coach Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, per sources," stated Schefter. "Leonard worked closely last season with Pro Bowl DE Maxx Crosby , whose future in Las Vegas remains uncertain."

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport doubled-down on the Crosby connection is his report.

"With Maxx Crosby's future uncertain in Las Vegas, worth noting that the #Raiders hired the coach with whom he works directly," wrote Rapoport. "As one person noted, "The plot thickens."

Kubiak appears to be making every effort to retain Crosby, making sure to meet with the All-Pro defensive lineman as part of his introductory schedule.

"We want him to be a part of our success going forward, there's no doubt about that," stated Kubiak on Crosby. "He's one of the best players in the NFL. That's a no-brainer, to get to work with Maxx and see him continue to have success with this organization."

The Latest on Pleasant

Now that it appears Pleasant will remain in Los Angeles, it's also likely he will remain in his assistant head coach/ passing game coordinator role for 2026. With defensive coordinator Chris Shula expected to be a top name next season for head coaching openings, the Rams might be setting themselves up for another in-house promotion but the organization has yet to publicly comment on the issue.

This will mean that new defensive backs coach Michael Hunter will likely take many of the responsibilities that former assistant Mike Harris had before the Rams parted ways with him this offseason. However, the Rams must wait for the Browns to make their move before moving forward themselves.

