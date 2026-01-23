Why Rams' Matthew Stafford Is Ready For Seahawks Challenge

The Los Angeles Rams are one win away from getting to the Super Bowl. Standing in their way is their NFC West division rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Rams are going to get to the Super Bowl, they will have to win another playoff road game in a hard place to win and in front of the loudest crowd in the National Football League. The Rams are ready for the challenge, and this is the third time they will face the Seahawks and the second time on the road. They know what to expect.

The last time the Rams were out in Seattle, they suffered a heartbreaking loss in overtime. Now, the Rams will go out to Seattle seeking their revenge, and this time, they are looking to make it hurt. The winner of this game will get the chance to win it all, and the loser will go home, thinking about what could have been.

The Rams are looking to play a much better game than the last time out. They will need everyone to play a good game if they want to advance past Seattle.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Rams has to take what Seattle's Defense gives them

This game could come down to which defense makes the most plays. The ones that could cause a turnover or two and get off the field on fourth down. That is going to be a huge difference in this game. For Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense, they need to make sure they take care of the football and make the plays when they are there to be made. Stafford wants to take shots downfield, but that is what Seattle takes away from offenses. The Rams have to take what they give them.

"We have to try to go out there and play fast, play physical, play aggressive, and we have to go execute," said Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford."

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) back to pass during the second half of the NFC Wild Card Round game between the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"That is what it is going to take, you are going up against a great defense, you know, in their home environment, where it is really difficult to play, and we have done it a couple of times this year, played these guys, and I am sure they will do something different for us, like it is always the case. How do we adapt? How do we continue to execute and play at a high level? You know, go out there and see what happens."

The Rams will have their work cut out for them, but it is a game they can certainly win.

