The Rams' Window For a Maxx Crosby Trade Could Open Soon

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. If the Los Angeles Rams are interested in Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, time is on their side and their opportunity to strike could be on the verge of opening. Here's how.

Raiders Again Prompted To Trade Crosby

Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame stated that the Raiders must move Crosby this offseason.

"Crosby is only 28 years old. He’s signed through the 2029 season and only has one cap hit of more than $30 million. He’s also one of the league’s top edge rushers, notching 52.5 sacks, 137 quarterback hits, 103 tackles for loss, five Pro Bowl appearances and two second-team All-Pro honors over the past five seasons."



Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Which is why the Raiders, coming off a three-win season and facing a long rebuild ahead, should trade him to a contender this winter."



"Las Vegas is eons away from contending. The Raiders are in a division with the reigning No. 1 seed in the AFC (Denver) and a Kansas City team likely to bounce back behind Mahomes and Andy Reid. The roster is barren outside of Crosby and tight end Brock Bowers. General manager John Spytek would be wise to deal Crosby for as much as he can get, which would certainly include a first-round pick plus additional draft capital. "

So What Does This All Mean

While the rhetoric on Crosby will continue to be a story until it isn't one, this recent suggestion states that the price for Crosby isn't two guaranteed first round picks. This story of Crosby wanting out is being circulated by many reporters and writers who all have sources.

In recent weeks, it seems the trend for these stories have gone from the value for Crosby being a "Micah Parsons" type of deal to a first round pick, plus purposefully vagueful compensation.

Parsons was traded from the Dallas Cowboys to the Green Bay Packers for two first-round picks and Pro Bowler Kenny Clark. Reports of that value being what NFL teams will actually pay for Crosby has yet to come to fruition.

Dec 7, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1) jogs off the field following the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It seems teams are not willing to pay a Micah Parsons type of price, so the Raiders find themselves in a position where Crosby's value might be capped. In that scenario, price wouldn't be a concern as much as Crosby's wants and intentions will be.

This is the grey area the Rams have been looking for. Pay a hefty price without having to mortgage the future. If these trends continue going into April, I believe the Rams will make a move within two weeks of the draft. The fit makes a bit too much sense for the organization to ignore.

All of this is speculative of course but let's not forget who we're talking about.

