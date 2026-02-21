Rams Kam Curl Enters The Biggest Moment of His Career

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After a phenomenal rookie season, Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl found himself in unenviable waters as his skills and reputation fell victim to the dysfunction of the Washington Commanders towards the end of Ron Rivera's tenure.

Curl, seeking newer pastures, came to the Rams in the 2024 offseason and instantly became one of the more influential players due to his play and veteran status. Fast forward to 2026, and Curl has not just restored his playmaking reputation, but he has also set himself up for a third contract, a contract that promises to be his most lucrative of his young career.

Curl Gets His Deserved Praise

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim named Curl as one of the NFL's top safeties who are entering free agency. Curl, who is set to be a free agent for the second time in his career, was a revelation for the Rams, helping the defense make one of the more remarkable turnarounds in recent history during the 2024 NFL season, while saving the Rams with his game-winning interception against the Chicago Bears in the 2025 NFC Divisional Round.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) celebrates with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"Rams safety Kam Curl turned in a strong 2025 campaign before entering free agency," stated Geitheim. "He recorded 122 total tackles—second most among safeties—two sacks, one forced fumble and two interceptions as PFF graded him 11th overall among safeties and second-best at his position in run defense. The highlight of his season came in a divisional round win over the Bears, when he picked off Caleb Williams in overtime to help lead the Rams back to the NFC title game."

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke highly of Curl earlier this season.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“So many ways. He's obviously excellent in the pass game. I think he's got a great understanding with the concept trigger. You look at the play that he made the other day, it was unbelievable. I think he's got a great feel for when he is part of the run fits and just being able to aggressively close space, long stride, short stride, shuffle and shoot and we can activate him as a blitzer. He's a versatile piece. I thought he was instrumental in how well we played defensively the other day. He's a freaking stud. What an unbelievable play by him when we had to have it. That was competitive greatness at its finest.”

The future of Curl will be one of the Rams' biggest decisions this offseason.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.