What Makes the Rams a Real-Deal Super Bowl Contender
The Los Angeles Rams are the team to beat right now. The Rams have been playing the best football out of all the teams in the NFL. They have shown over the last month why they are the team that could go to any team's house and beat them. That is how good the Rams are playing football right now. That is something that is dangerous for the rest of the league. The Rams are coming and want to get to the big game.
The Rams handled their business in Week 10 of the regular season. The Rams were facing their NFC West long-time rival, the San Francisco 49ers, and they put on an offensive clinic. It was led by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford had another great game with four touchdowns. Right now, he is also the front-runner for league MVP.
Stafford is not thinking about that award, and he is thinking about his team and how he could be the best for them and get them another Super Bowl Championship. That is something that the Rams are going for this season. That is why they made all the moves they did this offseason. And with Stafford playing the best football of his career, the Rams are the team to beat in the NFL.
Rams Making Super Bowl?
Jacob Camenker of USA Today predicts that the Rams will get to the Super Bowl and face the Buffalo Bills
"Perhaps I'm riding a bit too high off the Bills' most recent regular-season win over the Chiefs, but Buffalo's balanced offense and top-six pressure defense make it a threat to knock off anyone in the AFC. Even if the Bills can't chase down the Patriots atop the AFC East, Buffalo has the playoff experience needed to win on the road and navigate its way through a wide-open AFC.
Meanwhile, the Rams have gotten an MVP-type performance from Matthew Stafford in 2025 and, like the Bills, have generated the pressure needed to rattle opposing quarterbacks in the playoffs. Add in a top-tier receiver duo in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, and Los Angeles could end up being the NFC's most explosive offense come January.
A Bills vs. Rams Super Bowl would be a fun matchup between similarly-built teams, but Josh Allen's dual-threat ability would likely be the difference maker between the two squads."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Los Angeles Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news.SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE