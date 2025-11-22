Next Man Up Mentality For Rams Heading into Week 12
The Los Angeles Rams will be short handed as they head into their key Week 12 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers of the NFC South. The Rams will be without key players on both sides of the ball, and we will have to see how the Rams handle themselves in spots on the field on Sunday. For the Rams, they are 8-2 and looking to stay ahead in the division with a win. For the Rams, it is going to be about having that next man ready, and they are going to roll with the punches this week.
The thing that makes this Rams team so hard to beat is when they have injuries to key players, the next man up always looks ready and plays good. A lot of credit has to go to the Rams coaching staff for putting together a well-run team and a roster they believe could do it, no matter which player it is. That is what this coaching staff instills in their players. They put them in the best position to be successful and make them believe in themselves and the work they put in to be in that spot.
This will not be an easy matchup for the Rams, as the Bucs come into this game looking for a massive win over the best team in football. Their team does a lot of different things good, and they also believe they have what it takes to come to Los Angeles and steal one. It is going to be a good one, and this could potentially be a playoff preview as well.
Puka Nacua on The Rams Mentality this Week
"I think it is something the coach mentions all the time, model the way," said Rams Puka Nacua. "And I think those three guys who are going on IR are the best examples on this team, including Matthew [Stafford], of being modeled by the way, the consistency. They show up within the weight room, the film room, and out there on the football field is something that I know is in the rooms, and it will definitely be a challenge for everybody to model the way in like they have seen before.
The Rams are up for the challenge this week, but they also know those guys who will replace the players on IR will do a great job and give their team the best chance to win this game.
