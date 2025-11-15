Sean McVay Talks Rams Mindset on Playing in Pivotal Games
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks will take each other on in a matchup that will shift what the NFC playoff picture looks like heading into the final months of the season.
With both teams on top of the NFC West, the winner is set to get sole possession of first place in the division and the second seed in the conference.
Maintaining Focus Despite Pressure
With such a potential season-defining matchup ahead of them, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on what the team does to remain focused on the task at hand.
“I think you try to be consistent with your process," stated McVay. "It's the big game because it's the next game for us. Whether you're talking about the 49ers, against Jacksonville a few weeks ago or New Orleans, we try to be consistent with our rhythm, our routine and our approach."
"Then we always try to be able to adjust and adapt if necessary. I want to continue to see our guys continuously take steps with their preparation. I love the way that this group has gone about it, and I know they're excited because it's our next game.”
McVay and the Rams have always taken a team-first approach to everything they do, recognizing a game can not be won during the week but it can be lost if they don't take things a moment at a time. Considering what it on the line, McVay dove into what it has been like to prepare this week.
“I think the consistency of our rhythm," stated McVay. "How do we go about it? Are you sensing a heightened awareness or are you sensing a consistent rhythm and routine? You’re focusing on the opponent and the things that are necessary, but it still does go back to us doing what we're capable of doing at a high clip. I think the truest measurement of performance is consistency. I think when the guys know what they're going to get from their coaches on a weekly and a daily basis, I think that continues to build that trust."
"I'm seeing guys that are earning the right to be able to improve. We always talk about this, you either get better or you get worse. I think these guys have consistently committed to getting better with the things that they can control. It's a big game because it's our next game. We really believe that. We've been in situations where every single week you just focus on being totally and completely present."
"Everybody talks about it, but how often are you really about it? How much can you realize we can't play the game right now? All we can do is have a great Friday and an excellent Saturday walk through preparation. Our goal is to really allow these guys to get to Sunday so that they can really have a piece in the process. Hopefully, with a quiet mind and ultimately have the courage to go cut loose and let’s freaking roll.”
While the Rams' process has evolved over the years, the core elements have remained a pillar of the franchise. The success is in the stats as the Rams appear on the verge of their eighth winning season in the nine years McVay has been at the helm.
