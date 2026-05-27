Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: Poona Ford Remains Key to Run Defense

Last offseason, one of the most important moves that the Los Angeles Rams made was signing defensive lineman Poona Ford in free agency. In 2024, the Rams struggled defending the run, which was emphasized in the NFC Divisional Round loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Ford was signed to help the Rams’ run defense and did exactly that. He’s next in our roster preview series.

2025 Season in Review

The sole reason for the Rams adding Ford was to add a run-stuffing defensive lineman. Ford was the fourth-best run-stopping defensive lineman in the NFL last season. His 78.7 run defense grade ranked fourth in the NFL via PFF. He also had an 11.6 run-stop rate, which ranked second. With Ford in the middle of the defensive line, the Rams ranked fifth in run defense DVOA. While Ford didn’t offer much as a pass rusher, he did have two sacks and did exactly what the Rams needed.

Roster Battle

There won’t be any roster battle for Ford heading into 2026. He will once again be asked to be the primary run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line. The Rams do have some depth, meaning Ty Davis, Ty Hamilton, and Tim Keenan III could take more of his snaps. However, keeping Ford fresh throughout the season should be a top priority.

Three Plays on Tape

Play 1: Most Important Player on Rams Defensive Line

A very serious case can be made that Poona Ford is the most important player on the Rams DL.



Having a career season as a pass rusher and making as big of an impact as ever in the run game. pic.twitter.com/9XEbmEAgPC — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 12, 2026

When the Rams signed Poona Ford, the idea was that he would significantly improve the run defense. It ended up being their Achilles heel in 2024 and Ford made it a strength. However, he also had a good season as a pass rusher.Ford’s 30 pressures were his most since 2021, and he did it in almost half as many pass-rush snapsc. An argument can be made that Ford was the most important player on the Rams’ defensive line last season.

Play 2: Adding as a Pass Rusher

Again, Ford made plays as a pass rusher. While that wasn’t his primary responsibility, he did have an impact in that area. Ford had 30 pressures and two sacks. It was his sack against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 that forced overtime. When you consider that Ford’s primary role was as a run-stopper, anything that the Rams got out of him as a pass rusher was just an added bonus.

Play 3: Making Plays in the Run Game

This game is why the Rams brought in Poona Ford this offseason.



Heard a lot about Rams 'lack of size' on the DL last week. Poona Ford has been dominant in the run game. Insane up-field penetration here. pic.twitter.com/q0aC9mlFNB — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) January 19, 2026

Where Ford had the most impact was in the run game. This is why the Rams signed him and throughout the year, he made his presence felt in that area. During the playoffs, Ford had two of his best games of the season. Against the Bears especially, Ford consistently penetrated upfield and made stops in the backfield.

Biggest Question: How Long Can Ford Continue at This Level?

Ford isn’t old by any means, but he just surpassed 30. The Rams are his fourth team and he fills a very specific role. Ford’s level of play slightly dipped over the back half of the season. If the Rams want to maximize Ford, they need to find someone who can rotate with him more and keep him fresh.

2026 Outlook/Role

Heading into 2026, Ford will likely fill the same role that he did last season as a run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line. The Rams will continue to expect Ford to be effective in that area. It’s possible that the Rams look to rotate Ford more with Hamilton and Davis, but he will continue to be the main guy in the middle.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

There’s not a lot to be said here. Ford will undoubtedly make the roster. He was one of the most important players on the defensive line last season and the Rams will expect him to have a similar impact in 2026.



Chances: 10/10