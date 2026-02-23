The Rams Have Two Monsters In the Trenches

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams reflected on their 2024 campaign, it was clear that they needed to beef up their interior defensive line. With Kobie Turner entering a critical third NFL season, the Rams needed to find the perfect partner to help on run defense, while providing a player who could dominante in the trenches.

The Rams found that player in Poona Ford. Recently, Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine recognized their work, using PPF's grades to rank both men as two of the top six interior defensive linemen that shined in 2025.

Poona Ford

Valentine ranked Ford at fourth with a grade of 86.

"The Rams signed veteran Poona Ford last offseason in the hopes that the big nose tackle could add some punch on the interior of their defensive line," stated Valentine. "He succeeded in his first season with the team. Ford had the best campaign of his career in 2025, setting career highs in pressures (34) and stops (33)."

"His 10.7% run-stop rate was seventh among defensive tackles, and his 78.6 PFF run-defense grade was fifth at the position. Ford was a quiet game-changer for the Rams in 2025."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Poona Ford (95) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

PFF also ranked Ford as the 59th best player in football, taking his game to another level with a massive improvement as a pass rusher.

"Ford earned an 86.0 PFF overall grade in 2025 (fourth best among interior defenders), his second straight season with an 85.0-plus figure," added PFF. "Along with being one of the best interior defenders against the run, where his 78.6 PFF grade ranked fourth best at the position, he put together his most productive season as a pass rusher, logging 34 pressures in the regular season and playoffs."

Kobie Turner

Valentine ranked Turner at sixth with a grade of 80.3.

"Rams interior defender Kobie Turner has been a major player since he stepped foot on an NFL field in 2023," stated Valentine. "Turner has eclipsed 50 pressures in each of his three seasons in the NFL and recorded a career-high 62 pressures in 2025 — second among all interior defenders — while adding eight sacks.

Feb 4, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (left) and linebacker Byron Young at the California Post booth at the Super Bowl LX media center at the Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"His work as a pass-rusher is some of the best in the NFL. Turner’s 12.5% pressure rate was ninth among defensive tackles, and his 83.9 PFF pass-rushing grade was eighth. The Rams could look to extend Turner this offseason, as his rise from underlooked contributor to one of the faces of one of the NFL’s top young defenses has been rapid."

Turner was ranked as PFF's 58th best player in the NFL, coming in one slot ahead of Ford due to his ability to play in a variety of formations. Turner, who was named a captain for a second straight season, continues to lead from the front.

"Turner was the perfect partner for Poona Ford, given that he excelled as a pass rusher," stated PFF. "His 69 pressures in the regular season and playoffs were tied for the second most at the position, and his 80.3 PFF overall grade ranked fifth at the position."

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Kobie Turner (91) celebrates after an interception against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Both men are under contract next season and the Rams are expected to open extension discussions with Turner this offseason. If a deal is struck, both Turner and Ford will be under contract until after the 2027 NFL season.

