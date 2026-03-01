One NFL Combine Standout From Rams Three Positions of Need

The Los Angeles Rams don't have too many holes on their roster, but they are the most important ahead of a critical offseason that could make or break a Super Bowl run in 2026. General manager Les Snead is equipped with two first-round picks and a bevy of others ahead of next month's NFL Draft.

As the NFL Scouting Combine comes to a close, it becomes a great time to look at the key standouts from the week, as free agency quickly approaches in less than 10 days. The Rams will have options at cornerback—their biggest need, linebacker, and wide receiver in this year's draft class. There are plenty of directions Snead could go in the first round, as the combine may have helped determine who the franchise takes a closer look at.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With that in mind, here is one combine standout for each of the Rams' three biggest needs on their roster.

Chris Johnson, cornerback, San Diego State Aztecs

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson (DB17) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A local defender from about an hour north on the I-5, Johnson did what he needed to do to stand out at cornerback during the combine, easing questions on his long speed with the third-fastest 40-yard dash of all cornerbacks this week at 4.40 seconds. The Aztecs star looks smooth and fluid in positional drills and improved his draft stock with a great week overall

Johnson is a player who would bring inside-out ability on the perimeter while quickly becoming a quality starter in Chris Shula's defense.

Antonio Williams, wide receiver, Clemson

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Antonio Williams (0) catches a pass Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, during the NCAA football game against the Duke Blue Devils at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Williams needed to prove one thing: his long speed. After running a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, he did just that while also catching almost everything that came his way during route drills against air.

This is a detailed route runner with excellent change-of-direction, creativity, and ball skills, making him the most reliable pass-catcher on the Tigers roster. Williams could be a serious possibility for the Rams' second-round selection in April.

Arvell Reese, linebacker/edge rusher, Ohio State Buckeyes

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Vell Reese (LB20) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reese could be considered a trade-up candidate if the Rams are committed to the "forget 'em picks" mentality this offseason. This is the type of player they need on defense, as Reese projects everything you want from a modern-day linebacker with excellent pass rush ability and ample skills as an off-ball defender with the toolkit to be incredible in coverage drops.

With his teammate, Sonny Styles, making waves as, potentially, the first Buckeye selected, Reese's performance at the combine could intrigue the Rams significantly.

