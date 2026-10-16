3 Key Matchups That Will Decide Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 as they look to get back to .500 for the third time this season. Following last week’s disappointing loss, the Rams are certainly looking to move on as quickly as they can. A game against the Cardinals to feel better about themselves might be exactly what the doctor ordered.

“Arizona gets your attention, divisional opponent for us. A lot to look at, especially on our side of the ball looking at their defense,” said quarterback Matthew Stafford. “Always have been really multiple in what they show you…Obviously didn't get the result we wanted, but excited to turn the page and go attack this week.”

Throughout the McVay era, the Rams have had plenty of success against the Cardinals. Let’s look at the three matchups that will decide the game.

Nate Landman vs. Trey McBride

There isn’t a lot that the Cardinals will be able to do on the offensive side of the ball. They just traded away Marvin Harrison Jr. to the Houston Texans, and it’s looking like running back Jeremiyah Love won’t play either. The Rams will be facing an offense with limited options and they aren’t very explosive.

It will be important for the Rams to limit tight end Trey McBride as much as they can. McBride has 19 receptions for 139 yards against linebackers this season, which is the most in the NFL. However, the Rams are the No. 1 defense via EPA per play when it comes to covering tight ends.

David Quessenberry vs. Josh Sweat

The Rams are going to be without left tackle Alaric Jackson on Sunday against the Cardinals as he serves a one-game suspension. That will leave the Rams with David Quessenberry at left tackle. Quessenberry brings experience, but there will certainly be a drop-off from Jackson.

Since Jackson took over as the team’s starting left tackle in 2023, the Rams are 2-3 without Jackson. This season, the Cardinals are 27th in pressure rate.If there was ever a game for the Rams to be without Jackson, this would be one of the better options. Still, the Rams will need Quessenberry to protect Stafford’s blindside.

Aaron Donald vs. Jon Gaines

Is this the game where Aaron Donald finally gets his first sack? Donald technically sacked Josh Allen last week, but it was called back due to a penalty in the secondary. This week, Donald should have an opportunity, and with each passing week, he is beginning to look more like himself.

“Watching the film, looking more like myself, feeling more like myself out there,” said Donald on Thursday. “The game is starting to slow down. Feeling good. I'm having fun, getting into a good groove. I have to keep it up.”

The Cardinals placed their starting right guard on injured reserve this week. Brissett is the fourth-least pressured quarterback in the NFL, but the Cardinals’ offensive line is vulnerable on the interior. Hjalte Froholdt has been graded as the fourth-worst center in the NFL via PFF and will be playing next to Jon Gaines, who has struggled in pass protection.

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