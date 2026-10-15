Rams vs. Cardinals Week 6 Prediction: Preview, Matchups, and Players to Watch

The Los Angeles Rams enter Week 6 sitting at 2-3 ahead of a game against the Arizona Cardinals. A game against the Cardinals might be exactly what the doctor ordered after the Rams lost in overtime on Monday night to the Buffalo Bills.

While the Rams enter at 2-3 and need a win, the Cardinals are in a much different spot. The Cardinals just traded away one of their more talented wide receivers in Marvin Harrison Jr. After beating the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1, they have lost four straight.

The Cardinals have typically provided the Rams a ‘get right’ opportunity in past seasons. After losing two straight last year, the Rams beat the Cardinals in Week 18 before going into the playoffs. It was what the Rams needed to feel good heading into the postseason. Following the loss to the Bills, the Rams need that more than ever.

Rams Offense vs. Cardinals Defense

Heading into Sunday, the Rams will be without left tackle Alaric Jackson as he serves a suspension from the NFL following an incident after the Bills’ game. That will leave the Rams with David Quessenberry at left tackle. The last time the Rams were without Jackson against the Cardinals, they lost, 41-10, and Dennis Gardeck had three sacks. The Cardinals have generated pressure on just 30.3 percent of dropbacks this season, which is the second-lowest rate in the NFL.

Matchup to Watch: Josh Sweat vs. David Quessenberry

The Rams will likely help Quessenberry as much as they can with a tight end and try to slow down Sweat. However, Sweat still has the ability to blow up a gameplan if he can get to the quarterback, and Sunday provides an opportunity. If the Rams are going to beat the Cardinals, they need to protect Stafford, and that starts with slowing down Sweat.

Rams Defense vs. Cardinals Offense

It’s very possible that the Cardinals are short-handed going into Sunday. Harrison Jr. didn’t play a big role in the offense but was still talented. First-round pick and running back Jeremiyah Love could miss the game with an ankle injury. Without Harrison and Love, it’s been difficult for the Cardinals to generate explosives. Sunday should be an opportunity for the defense to get back on track.

Matchup to Watch: Trey McBride vs. Quentin Lake and Nate Landman

One of the few options that the Cardinals will have available to them in the passing game is tight end Trey McBride. McBride has 19 receptions for 139 yards against linebackers this season, which is the most in the NFL. The Cardinals will likely look to get McBride matched up on Nate Landman. Meanwhile, the Rams will look to use Lake on McBride. Rams defensive backs have allowed the fewest receptions and yards to tight ends in 2026.

3 Storylines to Watch

1. Sean McVay Faces Former Assistant Mike LaFleur

This is the first time that McVay will be going up against Mike LaFleur after he left to be the head coach of the Cardinals. McVay is 5-8 all-time against his former coordinators, but five of those losses are against Matt LaFleur. Unfortunately for Mike LaFleur, his roster may not be talented enough to win on Sunday.

2. Puka Nacua Closing in on NFL History

With three receptions in Week 6, Nacua can surpass Michael Thomas for the most receptions by a player in his first 50 games in NFL history. If he gets 100 yards, he’ll have the third-most games with at least 100 yards by a player in his first four seasons. Nacua had 17 receptions last week and has 100 yards in each of his last two games. There’s a good chance that he hits both milestones.

3. All Eyes on Blake Grupe in Rams Debut

The Rams will have a new kicker on Sunday against the Cardinals. It’s unlikely that Sunday’s game comes down to a last-second kick like last week, but it’s certainly something to keep an eye on. Blake Grupe will make his Rams debut, and it will be interesting to see how much the Rams test him, if at all.

3 Bold Predictions

1. Blake Corum Rushes For 100 Yards

Last season, Blake Corum had the first 100-yard game of his career as the Rams beat the Cardinals, 45-17. Corum rushed 12 times for 128 yards and had two touchdowns. Corum hasn’t been as involved in recent weeks, but I believe that changes on Sunday.I’m predicting Corum will display some of the explosiveness he showed in the early weeks of the season and have a big game.

2. Aaron Donald Gets His First Sack

Technically, Donald got his first sack on Josh Allen last week. However, it was called back because of a penalty in the secondary. Donald has been quiet this season and hasn’t shown up often on the stat sheet. The Cardinals just placed guard Isaiah Adams on injured reserve. That could open things up for Donald to finally get to the quarterback.

3. The Rams Play a Clean Game on Special Teams

Through the first five weeks, the Rams have had a special teams mistake of some sort in every game. Those mistakes reached a breaking point against the Bills as the Rams lost because of a blocked field goal. With so much focus on special teams, that unit will have a lot of pressure to perform. For the first time this season, I think we get a clean game out of that unit.

Prediction

McVay said it best on Monday night when he emphasized that the Rams can’t let the Bills beat them twice. A game against the Cardinals should allow the Rams to get past that, move on, and feel good about themselves going forward. While the Cardinals have been feisty at times, they simply don’t have the playmakers or depth. The only way the Rams lose this game is if they beat themselves with turnovers and special teams mistakes.



Prediction: Rams 34, Cardinals 17

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