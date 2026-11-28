The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Green Bay Packers in what was arguably their most complete game of the season. Behind Blake Corum and the defense, the Rams earned a 26-13 victory to improve to 7-4. Let’s grade each position group’s performance.

Matthew Stafford: C-

For most of the season, Matthew Stafford hasn’t played well and that continued on Wednesday night against the Packers. Stafford missed a few screen passes and threw an interception for the fifth consecutive game. While he did enough, the Rams didn’t win because of Stafford. If the Rams can run the ball and play defense like they have been, they simply need Stafford to manage the game.

PFF Grade: 54.2

Running Backs: A+

The Rams ran the ball twice as many times as they threw it and Blake Corum had 32 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown. For the first time since the 1984 season, the Rams rushed for over 200 yards in back-to-back games as Corum became the first running back under Sean McVay to have over 30 carries in a game. The Rams beat the Packers in large part because of Corum and will likely continue leaning on him going forward.

Blake Corum PFF Grade: 72.6

Kyren Williams PFF Grade: 70.4

Wide Receivers: A-

Somehow the Rams’ wide receivers continue to defy the odds. Without Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams managed to get by at wide receiver. Konata Mumpfield had four receptions for 69 yards and Xavier Smith was utilized on jet sweeps. As long as the Rams can maintain a neutral game script, they may be able to get by with this group.

Konata Mumpfield PFF Grade: 77.0

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 60.6

Tight Ends: B-

13 personnel has become so important to what the Rams do offensively, and injuries have thrown a wrench in that identity. Both Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen left Wednesday’s game with injuries. The Rams may need Max Klare to step up down the stretch if they become thin at tight end.

Tyler Higbee PFF Grade: 74.9

Davis Allen PFF Grade: 63.1

Max Klare PFF Grade: 59.2

Colby Parkinson PFF Grade: 39.9

Offensive Line: A+

When a team can rush for 200 yards, that is a direct reflection of the offensive line winning in the trenches. The Rams did this with their backup left guard and backup center.Later in the game, the Rams had to insert Justin Dedich at left guard after Bill Murray suffered an injury. The Rams also had to go to six offensive linemen when they were short at tight end. For most of the game, the offensive line played well against a good Packers defensive front.

Beaux Limmer PFF Grade: 70.9

Justin Dedich PFF Grade: 70.2

Alaric Jackson PFF Grade: 64.6

David Quessenberry PFF Grade: 64.1

Warren McClendon PFF Grade: 62.6

Bill Murray PFF Grade: 60.4

Kevin Dotson PFF Grade: 57.8

Defensive Line: A

The Rams may not have sacked Jordan Love as often as some would have liked. However, they pressured him 14 times, led by Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald.Garrett bounced back with a strong game, totaling five pressures. While he was quiet in his previous outing, Garrett made an impact on Wednesday and helped Byron Young record the Rams’ lone sack. The Packers aren’t a great running team, but the Rams played well against the run.

Aaron Donald PFF Grade: 93.5

Myles Garrett PFF Grade: 90.2

Byron Young PFF Grade: 70.5

Braden Fiske PFF Grade: 68.8

Josaiah Stewart PFF Grade: 67.0

Ty Davis PFF Grade: 57.6

Wesley Bailey PFF Grade: 55.1

Kobie Turner PFF Grade: 53.5

Linebackers: A

After a slow start to the season, Nate Landman has played much better in the last few weeks. He’s once again creating turnovers with his effective ‘peanut punch.’ His forced fumble against the Packers resulted in points for the Rams’ offense. Shaun Dolac continues to see occasional snaps in dime packages while Omar Speights remains effective on running downs

Nate Landman PFF Grade: 89.9

Omar Speights PFF Grade: 72.6

Secondary: A

Kam Kinchens was having a great game before he was ejected at the end of the first half. Kinchens already had two pass breakups and was seemingly all over the field. Quentin Lake also played well while Trent McDuffie remained elite in coverage. Emmanuel Forbes had a penalty, but his interception effectively ended the game.

Kam Kinchens PFF Grade: 90.5

Quentin Lake PFF Grade: 89.4

Kam Curl PFF Grade: 70.2

Trent McDuffie PFF Grade: 68.6

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 62.3

Emmanuel Forbes PFF Grade: 49.5

Josh Wallace PFF Grade: 49.4

Special Teams: A+

Wednesday night may have been the best the Rams’ special teams unit has played all season. Joshua Karty was effective executing the dirty kickoff, helping the kickoff coverage unit. Additionally, Brandon McManus was a perfect 4-for-4 on field goals. If the Rams can get some consistency, the special teams unit could become a strength rather than a weakness.

Jaylen McCollough PFF Grade: 86.2

Grant Stuard PFF Grade: 71.9

Brandon McManus PFF Grade: 69.3

Xavier Smith PFF Grade: 68.4

Shaun Dolac PFF Grade: 67.5

Joshua Karty PFF Grade: 58.7

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