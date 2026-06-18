Why the Rams Must Downplay Ty Simpson to Avoid Quarterback Controversy

Ever since the Los Angeles Rams drafted Ty Simpson, they have mostly downplayed him as a player. During the opening presser, head coach Sean McVay ook a noticeably reserved approach when discussing Simpson after the draft.

Instead of crowning Simpson as the backup, McVay made sure to make it known that he would be competing with Stetson Bennett. Said McVay after the draft, “He's going to compete with Stetson.”

During OTAs, McVay has downplayed much of what Simpson has done. McVay was asked specifically about his early impressions of Simpson by the Los Angeles media and barely mentioned him. McVay said, “Ty, like the rest of the rookies, are doing a really nice job but overall, I’ve been really pleased but it’s how we come together as a team.”

Conversely, McVay seemingly couldn’t talk enough about Bennett, complimenting his growth and command of the huddle. McVay went as far as to say that he’s been proud of Bennett.

“I’ve seen tremendous growth,” said McVay. “He’s earning the confidence of his teammates in terms of commanding the huddle. I think he’s had a really good last couple of weeks, and I’ve been proud of him.”

McVay’s tone and overall approach to each question was night and day. He made sure not to put Simpson above the team only to then compliment Bennett and talk highly of him. Neither is wrong and it doesn’t mean Simpson hasn’t done well. However, it is noteworthy.

The Rams are being very calculated when it comes to Simpson and his development. When a team drafts a quarterback, especially in the first round, that player is going to command a lot of media attention. Since the moment they drafted Simpson, the Rams have ensured that they aren’t going to make Simpson a bigger story than the team. Again, after the draft, McVay went out of his way to make it known to the media, “Let's make one thing clear, this is Matthew's team."

While the media may promote competition at the backup quarterback spot between Simpson and Stetson Bennett, the Rams only see it as being part of Simpson’s development. When the preseason depth chart releases in a few months, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Simpson as the third-string quarterback behind Bennett.

However, when that inevitably becomes a storyline as some try to confirm their personal narratives, it’s all part of the Rams’ process. It’s how they typically handle rookies and the Rams are making it clear that Simpson is no different than any of the other rookies.

As true as that may or may not be, it’s the route that the Rams and the coaching staff are taking. It’s also how they have to handle it. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams downplay Simpson most of the offseason.

The last thing the Rams want is for Simpson to become a story and the focus to be on the backup rookie quarterback rather than the task at hand. That may seem like a course correction or overdoing it, but it reinforces that Stafford remains firmly in control of the offense.

At the end of the day, Bennett provides no threat to Stafford. If Stafford has a bad game, nobody is calling for Bennett to take over at quarterback. That’s not necessarily the case with Simpson.

It may seem ridiculous that Simpson could create any controversy with Stafford. However, it’s also not out of the realm of possibility, especially as Stafford gets older. In 2023, the Rams started 3-6 and Stafford’s -5.9 percent completion percentage over expectation ranked last among qualifying quarterbacks. If that were to happen again, a loud portion of the fanbase would almost certainly start calling for Simpson.

Stafford would likely start feeling some pressure if the Rams were to start 1-4 like they did in 2024 or experience another “No Win November” as they did in 2021. While Stafford may be coming off of an MVP season, there are lingering questions about his health and how his back can hold up. If Stafford were to struggle, a narrative of whether or not he’s starting to fall off would begin to build.

By downplaying Simpson and how ready he is, the Rams can mostly avoid that and any potential controversy. The focus can remain on Stafford instead of the shiny new toy that is a first-round quarterback.

When the Rams drafted Simpson, he was taken with 2028 in mind. What does it matter whether Simpson is QB2 or QB3 in 2026 if it’s only a label? It’s all part of his development and it doesn’t signal a lack of confidence in Simpson or that he isn’t ready. If the Rams were to be without Stafford for any given time, Simpson would still likely get the call over Bennett.

This is simply setting the table for what is likely to be the approach this offseason. The Rams are trying to balance a ‘win-now’ approach while keeping the future in mind. There’s no doubt that it’s a tough balancing act.

After the Rams took Simpson with the 13th overall pick, they made it clear who the heir to Stafford is when he decides to retire. However, until then, they have to make sure Stafford is happy with how the team is supporting him and support him as best as they can.

Stafford has never had to deal with a highly drafted rookie behind him. The earliest that the Detroit Lions took a quarterback was Brad Kaaya in the sixth round. It will be important for the Rams to create a situation where Stafford isn’t looking over his shoulder. The best way to do that will be to downplay Simpson.

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