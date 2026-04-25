Rams Give Matthew Stafford a Weapon on Day 2, Draft TE Max Klare

The Los Angeles Rams shocked everyone on Thursday when they took Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. With the 61st pick in the second round, the Rams selected Ohio State tight end Max Klare.

Coming off an MVP campaign, many expected the Rams to continue putting weapons around Matthew Stafford. However, they drafted his successor instead. General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay corrected that in the second round by taking one of the best tight ends in the draft.

Klare makes it back-to-back years in which the Rams have taken a tight end in the second round. Last year, they selected tight end Terrance Ferguson with the 46th overall pick.

In 2025, the Rams were among the league leaders in tight end usage. They leaned into more 12 and 13 personnel packages than any other team. Their 331 plays in 13 personnel led the league. No other team had more than 140.

By selecting Klare, it signals that the Rams will continue leaning into those heavy tight end sets on offense. While he needs to continue developing as a blocker, his 6’4 frame makes him a good receiving target. Klare had 43 receptions for 448 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Buckeyes. He also brings versatility as an “F” tight end, lining up in the slot and out wide to create mismatches for the offense. Klare may not have an immediate impact, but will provide another receiving weapon for Stafford in the passing game.

The addition of Klare gives the Rams five tight ends on the roster. However, their 13 personnel usage requires good depth at the position. Additionally, current tight ends Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen are in the final years of their contracts. While the Rams brought back Tyler Higbee in free agency, he’s dealt with injuries and is nearing the end of his career.

Klare may not be the most exciting selection with players such as Chris Bell and Jermod McCoy still on the board. However, he fills a need and provides much-needed depth at tight end.

The Rams currently have one more selection on Day 2. They don’t pick again until the third round at No. 93 overall. At that spot, the Rams could look to add a linebacker or depth along the offensive line with a swing tackle. It’s also possible that they look at adding a cornerback for depth.

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