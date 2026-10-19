Rams Dealt Devastating Injury News on Davante Adams, Kobie Turner, Poona Ford

The Los Angeles Rams received a series of bad injury updates on Monday afternoon. According to Sean McVay, wide receiver Davante Adams will be out for six to 10 weeks, while defensive lineman Kobie Turner will miss several weeks as he heads to injured reserve. Poona Ford will also be out for the season.

Adams left Sunday’s game against the Cardinals in the final minute, seemingly pulling up at the end of the play. A non-contact injury is rarely good and McVay said on Monday that Adams had ruptured his hamstring.Adams will be out for a minimum of six weeks and could miss up to 10. Depending on where the Rams are at, they could opt to shut him down for the year.

Non-contact injury for #Rams WR Davante Adams. Came out of the game pic.twitter.com/wSh2CYsLuD — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 18, 2026

Last season, Adams suffered a strained hamstring that forced him to miss the final three games. Given Adams’ age, re-injuring his hamstring was always a risk. With Adams out for the next two months, the Rams are extremely thin at the wide receiver position. Puka Nacua is the only legitimate option, especially until Terrance Ferguson returns. The Rams drafted CJ Daniels in the sixth round, but he’s been inactive in every game to start the year.

The Rams took a significant hit to their defensive line with Monday’s news. Turner played a career-low 23 snaps, and the injury explains why. Turner injured his groin and is expected to go on injured reserve, but could return later this season.

Ford is another big loss for the Rams’ defense. Over the last two seasons, Ford has played a large role in stopping the run as the starting nose tackle. Ford hadn’t played as well this year but was arguably one of the most important players on the Rams’ defense in 2025.

While the Rams have depth on the defensive line, the injuries to Turner and Ford will call for those players to step into roles that they may not be ready for. The Rams have been developing Tyler Davis and Ty Hamilton over the last two years. However, Hamilton has struggled again in year two and Davis has been better in a rotation.

The slew of injuries is reminiscent of the 2022 season, when the Rams were decimated by injuries on their way to a 5-12 record. In 2022, the Rams lost Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and nearly the entire offensive line.

With Adams, the Rams lose a player who has been a threat in the red zone. Adams and Stafford seemed to have a much stronger connection than they had at times last year. Turner has been a staple on the defensive line and Ford will also be missed. That’s three starters who played significant roles that the Rams won’t have available as they try to recover from a 2-4 start. That also doesn’t mention the Rams placing Blake Grupe on injured reserve.

Tucked away in all of this is the fact that Myles Garrett still hasn't been cleared to practice. Garrett was held out for much of training camp before being placed on injured reserve after Week 1. It was reported last week that Garrett could practice as soon as this week. While Garrett was initially given a six-week recovery timeline, that was always viewed as a worst-case scenario.

At 2-4, the Rams were already facing an uphill battle to turn their season around. With several key players now unavailable, that challenge has only gotten more difficult.

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