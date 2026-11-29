Following the Los Angeles Rams beating the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Eve, they will be able to sit back and watch the rest of the NFL play on Sunday. After winning five consecutive games, the Rams are in a good position heading into December and lead the NFC wild card race. There’s plenty to discuss in this week’s Sunday Morning Notebook, so let’s jump into it.

Could Puka Nacua Return for a Potential Playoff Run?

Two weeks ago, the Rams put Puka Nacua on injured reserve with the expectation that he could be back in four to six weeks. However, last week Nacua opted for surgery, effectively bringing his season to an end. According to Tom Pelissero, Nacua suffered a complete MCL tear and a partial PCL tear in his right knee. It wasn’t a routine MCL injury, as Nacua suffered a distal tear with retraction.

“Nacua consulted three doctors and all of them said he needed surgery, which team orthopedist Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed last week,” reported Pelissero. “Even if Nacua had tried to rehab the injury, he would’ve needed to immobilize the knee and then work on regaining his range of motion and conditioning, which would have sidelined him for an extended period while also running the risk of lasting instability that would diminish his ability to accelerate and cut.”

It’s been a dramatic year for Nacua as he’s managed off-field issues that resulted in an eventual suspension, dealt with various injuries, and had his contract situation lingering over him, and he’s also dealt with various injuries.

After Nacua underwent surgery, McVay mentioned that the wide receiver would be out for a couple of months. Given where the Rams are in their season, that essentially means that Nacua’s season is over. Even if the Rams were to make it far enough in the playoffs, it seems unlikely that he would be able to return. However, according to Pelissero, the Rams haven’t completely closed the door on Nacua returning.

“The Rams haven’t completely closed the door on Nacua returning if they advance far enough in the playoffs. But they’re also not expecting to get their star receiver back just months before his contract expires,” Pelissero said. “The possibility of tweaking the knee again and potentially not being able to pass a physical when millions of dollars are at stake in March just doesn’t make sense.”

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Nacua’s future with the Rams. He’s very clearly an important piece of their offense and one of the best wide receivers in the league. With that said, his injury history in combination with his off-field drama may not be worth the big contract for the Rams.

Rams Will Have to Wait Longer for Davante Adams’ Return

When Davante Adams ruptured his hamstring against the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 6, requiring surgery, it was expected he would be back in six to ten weeks. However, many reports surfaced that Adams would be back on the shorter end of that timeline. It was thought that Adams could maybe return against the Packers, but that the following week against the Kansas City Chiefs would be more likely. McVay said that there was a possibility that Adams would be ready for the game after the Packers.

As a potential Adams return has gotten closer, his timeline continues to get pushed back to the original ten-week mark. According to Pelissero, Adams’ return is still at least a couple of weeks away. Despite previously leaving the door open for Adams to return against the Chiefs, McVay confirmed on Saturday that the wide receiver wouldn’t play this week.

“I don't know that I'd call it a setback,” said McVay. “It is one of those deals that it was a significant injury that he had. He's Wolverine. He heals quickly, but we're not quite to the level of getting him out there and being the guy that is the total stud that we know.”

It’s possible that the Rams could be looking to get Adams back for the Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Following the Chiefs game, the Rams will have 10 days off to prepare for the 49ers game, which will give Adams more time to get back.

No NFL Team Has Been Hit Harder by Injuries Than Rams

It shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, but the Rams have been the most injured team in the NFL this season. They lead the NFL with 16 players on injured reserve since roster cuts. According to RotoWire, the Rams have an injury impact index of 6.87, which is also the highest in the NFL. Their $86.1 million in cap hits for injured players ranks third in the NFL.

This is arguably the most injured the Rams have been since the 2022 season. The injuries have also hit at every position. Matthew Stafford is dealing with an elbow injury while Kyren Williams has managed turf toe. The Rams have been without their top two wide receivers. They are without their top three receiving options if you also include Terrance Ferguson. The Rams have also had to navigate injuries to their offensive line in recent weeks.

Defensively, the Rams were without Myles Garrett for nearly half the season.Their top free-agent signing, Jaylen Watson, is out for the year. Cornerback Trent McDuffie has also missed time. The Rams were also without defensive tackle Kobie Turner for four games.

Every team deals with injuries, but the Rams have dealt with injuries more than most teams. They’ve had to make adjustments at almost every position group. Last week against the Packers, the Rams were making up personnel groupings during the game.

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