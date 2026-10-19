5 Kickers the Rams Could Sign After Placing Blake Grupe on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Rams will be searching for another kicker this week after placing Blake Grupe on injured reserve Monday. After cutting Harrison Mevis last week, the Rams signed Grupe as his replacement. Grupe made a 44-yard field goal on Sunday, but on the ensuing kickoff, he got injured trying to tackle returner Devin Duvernay.

Placing Grupe on injured reserve is a continuation of the special teams drama that the Rams have endured this season. Just when they thought they may have resovled the issue, they have to find another solution.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured K Blake Grupe pic.twitter.com/eiyLAZ82GF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 19, 2026

Without Grupe, the Rams turned to Ethan Evans to kick extra points. Evans made his lone extra point in the fourth quarter to briefly give the Rams the lead. Now that Grupe is on injured reserve, the Rams are right back where they started last week. Here are five options the Rams could turn to.

Tanner Brown

Brown remains one of my favorite options to come in and at least try out for the Rams’ kicker spot. The Rams signed Brown as an undrafted free agent in 2023, but he was cut before the start of the regular season. Brown went 25-for-28 last year in the UFL and was 7-for-9 from 50+. He made field goals from 60 and 63 yards in the playoffs last season.

ANOTHER 4-POINTER 🤯‼️



Tanner Brown is good from 63-yards 🔥@DynastyFP 4-Point Field Goal pic.twitter.com/Jqp63Ed7Ks — Louisville Kings (@UFLKings) June 8, 2026

Brandon McManus

McManus is a veteran kicker and wasn’t brought back by the Green Bay Packers in the offseason. McManus was 24-for-30 last season with a long of 56. He was also 32-for-33 on extra points. All six of McManus’ misses were from beyond 40 yards, and he was just 3-for-7 in the 40- to 49-yard range. It’s not ideal, but it’s an option.

Joshua Karty

Not many will want the Rams to bring back Joshua Karty after last season. At one point, Karty showed plenty of talent. Karty finished his rookie year strong before his struggles in 2025. It would be hard to trust Bubba Ventrone to get that out of him again, but he may be worth a look. Karty was let go last season before the Rams made changes to their field goal operation as a whole.

Graham Gano

Gano is another veteran kicker at 39 years old. He kicked for the New York Giants last year and went 9-for-10 on field goals in five games, with a long of 55 yards. He was also 9-for-9 on extra points. A veteran like Gano may bring some stability to the position.

Ben Sauls

At this point, the Rams are running out of proven options. Sauls was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025 and has since bounced around with the Atlanta Falcons and New York Giants. Sauls is a left-footed kicker and went 8-for-8 in three games with the Giants last season.

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