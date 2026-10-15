Rams Injury Report Brings Much-Needed Good News Ahead of Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are set to enter Week 6 the healthiest they’ve been in weeks ahead of their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. While the Rams didn't practice on Wednesday, each player's status is an estimation. On the injury report Rams had only one player who was estimated to not participate. That player was tight end Davis Allen, who would have missed practice with a foot injury. Outside of Allen, the Rams only had five other players listed, with four of them limited.

Rams Week 6 Injury Report | Rams Media

It’s a welcome change from recent weeks. Last week the Rams started with nine players on the injury report. Ahead of the Rams’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, they also had nine players, including multiple starters.

While Allen is the only player who was estimated as a non-participant, linebacker Nate Landman (wrist/shoulder), wide receiver Alex Bachman (wrist), tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder), and cornerback Josh Wallace (shoulder) were all limited. Both Landman and Parkinson have been on the injury report over the last few weeks as they manage various injuries. The Rams have managed Landman during the week before the last few games and will likely do the same with Parkinson.

For the first time in two weeks, Aaron Donald did not show up on the injury report. He will likely only miss Friday’s practice as that has been his typical rest day. After showing up on the injury report last week, cornerback Jaylen Watson and Quentin Lake were absent from Wednesday’s report. The same was true for edge rusher Josaiah Stewart, who had appeared on the injury report ahead of the last two games.

While Omar Speights was listed on the injury report with a knee injury, he was estimated as a full participant.

On the Cardinals’ side, running back Jeremiyah Love will be a player to monitor throughout the week. Love was listed with an ankle injury. Given that this is Love’s second ankle injury, there is a chance that he doesn’t play against the Rams.

Jeremiyah Love's (2nd) ankle injury will keep him out of practice Wednesday and there is a chance he doesn't play against Rams.



"The rest for him will be vital." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) October 14, 2026

The Rams will certainly be watching Love’s status leading up to the game. While Love has had an inconsistent start to his rookie season, he had 21 carries for 90 yards against the San Francisco 49ers back in Week 3 and is still a dynamic playmaker.

Arizona had multiple players who did not practice Wednesday due to rest. However, safety Wydett Williams didn’t participate as he goes through the concussion protocol. Additionally, safety Kitan Crawford and wide receiver Devin Duvernay were both limited.

There are still a few situations to monitor throughout the week on the Rams’ side, particularly at tight end with Allen and Parkinson. However, compared to where things stood over the previous few weeks, they are in a much better position from a health standpoint. With the Rams looking to get back to .500 against the Cardinals, having most of their key contributors available should give them every opportunity to do just that.

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