Myles Garrett Injury Creates Major Opportunity for Rams' Josaiah Stewart

The Los Angeles Rams will be without their best defensive player for at least the next four games as Myles Garrett heads to injured reserve. For many teams, Garrett being out would be detrimental. While the Rams defense will certainly take a hit, they have enough depth on the defensive line that they should be able to manage.

Rams Need More From Byron Young Without Myles Garrett

It’s very possible the Rams could sign an experienced edge rusher like Leonard Floyd. However, given the Rams’ current cap restrictions, it’s much more likely they simply take a next-man-up approach. As it stands, the Rams have only $3 million in cap space. While they could move some money around to open things up, they may not take that route given Garrett’s injury is only expected to be short-term.

If Garrett’s injury was projected to last half the season, the Rams may be more inclined to sign an experienced player. However, given Garrett may only be out four games, the Rams should be able to get by for the time being.

They will certainly need more from Byron Young as he has also managed a knee injury throughout OTAs and training camp. Young is in a contract season. Without Garrett on the field, he’ll have the opportunity to prove that he should get paid like a No.1 edge rusher. However, Young only had two pressures against the 49ers.

Josaiah Stewart Gets His Opportunity to Step Up

Still, in Garrett’s place, the Rams will rely heavily on Josaiah Stewart across from Byron Young. Stewart had a strong offseason, but has played in more of a rotational role in his short time with the Rams. Without Garrett, he’ll be one of several players asked to step up.

“I think he's a complete player that can really be a positive contributor in both phases, defending the run, rushing the passer,” said head coach Sean McVay. “He’ll be asked to step up, as will everybody in that group. I'm confident in those guys and excited.”

Rams got to see a little more Josaiah Stewart towards the end of this game.



First play - Makes a nice stop crashing down in the run game.



Second play - Wins with his speed around the edge to create a pressure and almost a turnover. pic.twitter.com/xn4m8m2RzJ — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 25, 2025

As a rookie, Stewart played in a rotational role in sub-packages but showed a lot of good things. Stewart played 28 snaps against the 49ers. While he only recorded one pressure, he did take some of Garrett’s snaps on running downs. According to Pro Football Focus, Stewart was one of the better tackling edge players in Week 1.

Stewart thrived in his small role last season and was set up for more snaps in year two. In his sub-package role last season, he finished with three sacks. Stewart had 21 pressures on 165 pass-rush snaps via PFF. He averaged one pressure every 7.86 pass rush snaps and had a higher win rate than Jared Verse in true pass sets.

Rams Have Pass-Rush Depth Behind Josaiah Stewart

In addition to Stewart, the Rams do have some depth at the edge rusher position. They’ve been developing Desjuan Johnson over the last two years to play on the edge and he’s done well in limited reps. The Rams also have Wesley Bailey, who had a strong preseason as an undrafted free agent. Still, it may be unrealistic to expect Bailey to be a player who steps up in place of Garrett.

The Rams have enough depth on the defensive line that they should be able to get by for the next month without Garrett. The Rams aren’t going to find someone even in free agency who could replace what Garrett can do. With Aaron Donald hopefully getting incorporated into the defense, it helps mitigate some of the impact of Garrett’s absence.

However, the Rams will still need a player on the edge to step up and Stewart is the obvious player who will see more opportunities. The Rams liked what they saw from Stewart in his specific role as a rookie and the steps he took this offseason. With Stewart, the Rams have developed pass-rush depth so they can get by in situations like this. Over the next four games, that depth is going to be put to the test.

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