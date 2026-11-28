The Los Angeles Rams continue to battle the injury bug this season. During Wednesday night’s game against the Green Bay Packers, tight end Davis Allen left the game with an apparent ankle injury. According to head coach Sean McVay, Allen got his ankle rolled up on and will be headed to injured reserve. McVay noted that Allen could be someone that is designated to return at some point.

Rams tight end Davis Allen got his ankle rolled up on and is headed on injured reserve but could come back later this season, per Sean McVay.



Tight end Tyler Higbee has a chest contusion. They’ll take it week to week.



Guard Bill Murray ruptured his Achilles. Season over. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) November 28, 2026

With Allen headed to injured reserve, the soonest he could return would be for the team’s Week 17 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, if Allen does return, it would most likely be for the playoffs, especially with how tight against the return designations that the Rams are currently.

Due to the injuries at the tight end spot, Allen has played a large role on offense this season, especially as a blocker. However, he also had 15 receptions for 124 yards and three touchdowns.

The Rams are now struggling for depth at the tight end spot with Allen out for the next four games and Tyler Higbee also injured. That’s not to mention that Terrance Ferguson is also done for the year. Without Ferguson and Allen, the Rams are left with Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Max Klare. The Rams also have Dan Villari on the practice squad and signed Jack Stoll off the San Francisco 49ers’ practice squad on Friday

Allen’s injury could also spell a bigger opportunity for rookie Max Klare. The Rams took Klare in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but his snaps have been limited this season. Klare hasn’t gotten involved as a receiver, but the Rams have used him as a blocker at times this season when they’ve been thin at tight end.

Having that tight end depth is important for what the Rams want to do on offense. The Rams lead the NFL in 13 personnel usage at 40 percent. The closest team is the Arizona Cardinals at 29 percent. After last season, 13 personnel has become a big part of the Rams’ offensive identity.

Without Allen and lacking that depth, it will be interesting to see if the Rams continue to use three tight ends on offense. McVay noted after Wednesday’s win against the Packers that the Rams were making up personnel groupings throughout the game as they managed injuries.

“We're making up personnel groups on the fly, but it's a real credit to the coach's agility, to the players' agility,” McVay said.

The Rams will need to quickly figure out how they plan to adjust to Allen’s absence. While the Rams beat the Packers in Week 12, it doesn’t get easier this week. The Rams are set to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

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