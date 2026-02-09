Rams Must Promote Nate Scheelhaase Before Seahawks Steal Him

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the Seattle Seahawks are celebrating their victory in Super Bowl LX, head coach Mike Macdonald has a little more work to do before taking some well deserved time off.

After the win, Macdonald and the Seahawks confirmed they would be in need of a new offensive coordinator.

Kubiak Chooses Vegas

NFL Insider Stacy Dales stated Seahawks Klint Kubiak, as expected will join the Raiders as their next head coach.

While Klint Kubiak is celebrating this special Super Bowl win with the Seahawks, he just confirmed to me on camera that he will be the next head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders," stated Dales.

Why the Rams Need to Retain Scheelhaase

The Rams hired Kliff Kingsbury in an offensive role earlier in the week but have yet to name an offensive coordinator to replace the outgoing Mike LaFleur.

Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase is considered one of the NFL's top up-and-coming offensive minds after getting offensive coordinator interviews last offseason and head coaching interviews this offseason. If the Rams do not promote Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator, I believe the Seahawks will try to steal him to replace Kubiak.

If Seattle gets Scheelhaase, they will get an offensive mind who turned question marks into gems during his tenure at Iowa State, being so successful to the point the Cyclones wanted to make Scheelhaase their head coach in waiting behind Matt Campbell.

Players like Brock Purdy, Breece Hall, Xavier Hutchinson, and a bunch more worked with Scheehaase in the past and Seattle has similar archetype players currently on their roster.

On top of that, if Macdonald doesn't hire Scheelhaase but also doesn't make an in-house hire, the team that loses their assistant might want to hire Scheelhaase too.

Critical to the Operation

Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on the benefit of having him on the stuff during the season.

“He’s a great coach," stated McVay. "He has great leadership, great capacity for the game, similar to a lot of our other great coaches. First and foremost, he has great character. There's an ability to be able to connect with all different types. There's an ability to own the game from an all-22 perspective. He's excellent. I've really enjoyed working with him. He's a great person, first and foremost, and he has a great family. He's been outstanding, working with the receivers, but he has a tremendous impact on our team and our group as a whole.”

