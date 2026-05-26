Rams Preseason Schedule: Everything We Know About OTAs, Mini Camp, and Practices

Football is officially back with the Los Angeles Rams set to begin OTAs on Tuesday. While OTAs are officially Phase 3, it feels like the beginning. This is when the Rams will begin their quest for another Super Bowl as they look to get over the hump. Here’s everything you need to know about the Rams’ offseason schedule.

Voluntary OTAs: May 26-27, June 1-2, June 4, June 8-9, June 11

The Rams’ offseason is split into three phases beginning with strength and conditioning before moving into on-field workouts and team drills. OTAs fall into Phase 3 of the offseason program where the Rams are allowed 10 days of organized team practices. No live contact is allowed during this period, but the Rams can run 7-on-7s, 11-on-11s, etc.

This is also when the Rams will begin to build the foundation for the season and put together the roster. Players can build momentum in OTAs before training camp as Puka Nacua did in 2023 and Nate Landman did last year. Heading into this summer, there are players on both sides of the ball that many will be watching. Some of those players include CJ Daniels, Terrance Ferguson, and Ty Simpson. Defensively, fans will be excited to see Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson in action for the first time.

While the Rams aren’t expected to have any holdouts or notable absences, this period of the offseason is voluntary.

Rams Mandatory Minicamp: June 15-16

There are two mandatory practices for the Rams before training camp, and that is mandatory minicamp in mid-June. This is the last time the coaching staff will see the players until training camp, which usually begins in late July. The players tend to have five weeks off between minicamp and training camp.

Rams Training Camp

The Rams haven’t released their official training camp dates yet. However, it can be assumed that it will start around five weeks after mandatory minicamp. Last season, the Rams ended minicamp on June 18 and started training camp on July 24. If it’s the same schedule as last year, the Rams will begin training camp around July 22. In 2025, the Rams also had eight public practices for fans to attend. It’s likely that they do the same this year.

Rams Preseason Schedule

Week 1: @ Kansas City Chiefs, 8/15, 1 p.m. PT

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, 8/22, 1 p.m. PT

Week 3: @ Los Angeles Chargers, 8/27, 7 p.m. PT

It will be interesting to see whether or not the Rams have any joint practices with any of the teams they are set to play in the preseason. Last season, the Rams had one with the Saints, and they could do another this year. The Chargers would make sense as well. While they were supposed to have one last year, it got canceled due to injuries on the Chargers’ side.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X , and Instagram for the latest news.