Rams 53-Man Roster Projection Heading into OTAs

The Los Angeles Rams begin OTAs this week, starting on Tuesday. With that said, it’s a good time to look at the roster and see how each position could shake out this summer. Last year’s roster was competitive, but it could be even more so this year. Let’s get one more 53-man roster prediction as we head into OTAs.

Quarterback (3): Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson, Stetson Bennett

There shouldn’t be any surprises here. The Rams are likely going to keep three quarterbacks. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Rams downplay Simpson and force him to beat out Stetson Bennett for the backup quarterback role.

Running Back (4): Kyren Williams, Blake Corum, Ronnie Rivers, Dean Connors

This is my first controversial move here, but the Rams could keep Dean Connors over Jarquez Hunter if the undrafted free agent has a good summer. Hunter didn’t play much as a rookie and offers little special teams value. The running back position is one of the more interesting roster battles taking place this summer. Blake Corum could also take a big step forward and push for more snaps.

Wide Receiver (5): Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith, CJ Daniels

It’s possible that the Rams end up keeping six wide receivers. However, if the Rams plan to use more 12 and 13 personnel, the need for six or seven wide receivers isn’t as necessary. Mumpfield ends up as the odd-man out with CJ Daniels in the mix. If the Rams do keep six, Brennan Presley is a player to watch here as well.

Tight End (5): Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee, Terrance Ferguson, Davis Allen, Max Klare

The tight end position is pretty straightforward. It would seem excessive for the Rams to keep six and it would take a surprise cut for them to keep less than five. Terrance Ferguson will look to impress this summer as his role increases.

Offensive Line (9); Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, Austin Blaske, David Quessenberry

My big surprise on the offensive line is that the Rams move on from Beaux Limmer. While Limmer filled in nicely as a rookie, he didn’t look good last year. The fit isn’t there, and as a center-only player, he lacks versatility. Undrafted free agent Austin Blaske is a player to watch this summer and could beat out Limmer.

Linebacker (4): Nate Landman, Omar Speights, Grant Stuard, Shaun Dolac

While the Rams may have a need at linebacker, it’s pretty straightforward when it comes to who they have. Landman and Speights are experienced while Stuard provides special teams value and could contribute on defense if needed.

EDGE (4): Jared Verse, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart, Desjuan Johnson

With Verse, Young, and Stewart, the Rams have a solid top three at edge rusher. Desjuan Johnson showed that he can play on the edge as well and provides good depth.

Defensive Line (6): Poona Ford, Kobie Turner, Braden Fiske, Tyler Davis, Tim Keenan III, Ty Hamilton

What the Rams do on the defensive line is going to be interesting. They have a lot of depth and players who can compete for a roster spot. Braden Fiske will look to start his summer strong. Hamilton may be in year two, but he’s far from a guarantee to make the roster. This is a position to watch this summer.

Cornerback (5): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Emmanuel Forbes, Josh Wallace, Al'zillion Hamilton

It may seem like a lot to keep three undrafted free agents, but the Rams need some cornerback depth. Hamilton lacks some speed, but was statistically one of the best cornerbacks in the country last season at Fresno State. With a strong summer, he can make the roster.

Safety (5): Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Tanner Ingle

There is an underrated battle for the fifth safety spot if the Rams keep five. Tanner Ingle may be the early favorite, but Nate Valcarcel is someone to watch. The same can be said for Nick Anderson. It could come down to who provides the most special teams value.

Specialists (3): Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

The Rams haven’t brought in any competition on special teams. These will be the three that make the roster.

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