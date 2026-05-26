3 Rams OTA Storylines That are Worth Watching -- And 2 That Aren't

The Los Angeles Rams will begin OTAs this week, with practices scheduled to begin on Tuesday. As always, there are the highly anticipated storylines from the offseason that many will be paying attention to. Let’s look at some of the OTA storylines that matter and a few that don’t.

Storylines Worth Watching

CJ Daniels and Wide Receiver Competition

One rookie who many will be excited to see is sixth-round pick CJ Daniels. Daniels may not be the flashiest player, but he’s a good route-runner and strong at the catch point. The Rams have gotten early production out of late-round picks at wide receiver in the past. If Daniels is going to make noise this offseason, it’s going to start in OTAs.This is when Puka Nacua picked up momentum heading into training camp, and the same can be said for Jordan Whittington. There is going to be an interesting battle at wide receiver this offseason and Daniels will be at the center of it.

Implementing More 12 and 13 Personnel

This is the part of the offseason when ideas that the team plans to use in 2026 will start to get installed on the field. There is a lot of speculation that the Rams will move to tight end-heavy packages on offense with 12 and 13 personnel. While the media can’t report on specific personnel groupings, it wouldn’t be surprising to see tight ends mentioned a lot throughout OTAs. Terrance Ferguson is looking to take a step forward and Max Klare brings an intriguing skill set.

New Look Secondary

The Rams rebuilt their secondary this offseason after trading for Trent McDuffie and re-signing Jaylen Watson. OTAs and non-padded practices are difficult for defenses, but the secondary should still get opportunities to make plays. After losing the NFC Championship Game in large part because of the secondary, the Rams are hoping that the improvements at cornerback are enough to get them over the top. McDuffie is a player that fans and media will be watching closely all summer.

Storylines Not Worth Watching

The Over Analyzation of Ty Simpson

After taking Ty Simpson with the 13th overall pick, there is going to be a natural focus on the player. If Matthew Stafford continues to play for the next two years, these practices are only a few of the opportunities where we’ll see Simpson in action. Still, it’s important to remember that the Rams are planning on bringing Simpson along slowly. He will likely start behind Stetson Bennett on the depth chart. Interceptions in practice are a learning experience and don’t equate to him not playing well. These are learning opportunities for Simpson and it’s more important that he grasps the offense than makes splashy plays in practice.

Puka Nacua’s Offseason

One of the main storylines from the offseason was Puka Nacua’s actions off the field. Nacua spent time in rehab after allegations of biting a woman and using antisemitic remarks. Questions will certainly get asked, but Nacua likely won’t be able to offer much. There is some uncertainty when it comes to a potential contract extension, but that will work itself out in time. This isn’t to say that Nacua’s actions don’t bear consequences. However, we likely won’t get many answers.