The 3 Rams UDFA Who Actually Matter at OTAs

When it comes to making the roster for the Los Angeles Rams this summer, it’s going to be very difficult. This is one of the more competitive rosters that the Rams have had in recent memory. While the Rams have had success finding and developing undrafted free agents in recent years, the road to making the roster for this undrafted free agent class won’t be easy. Still, there are a few who will be worth watching.

1. RB Dean Connors

The running back position is going to be difficult to make, especially as the Rams have Kyren Williams and Blake Corum at the top. Ronnie Rivers is also a player who the Rams really like and he has experience in the offense. Jarquez Hunter was drafted in the fourth round last year, but he brings limited special teams ability and didn’t play very much as a rookie. Hunter wasn’t active after Week 6 and didn’t play any snaps on offense.

Connors brings some special teams experience and a dynamic skill set. The Houston running back isn’t big, but he can catch the ball out of the backfield and has great short-area quickness. It’s still an uphill battle, but Connors could push Hunter for a roster spot.

2. CB Al’Zillion Hamilton

If there is one position where an undrafted free agent could make the roster, it’s at cornerback. The Rams traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson, but they still lack some depth. Emmanuel Forbes is inconsistent and then the Rams have Josh Wallace, who is a former undrafted free agent.

Hamilton was one of the more productive cornerbacks in college football last season. He had four interceptions and allowed 23 receptions on 44 targets. Hamilton lacks elite speed and explosiveness, but he has upside if he can overcome his limitations.

3. OL Austin Blaske

It’s likely going to be impossible to make the Rams’ roster on the offensive line. They have their starting five set. As depth, the Rams also have Justin Dedich, Keagen Trost, David Quessenberry, and Beaux Limmer. It’s possible that Limmer or Quessenberry could be beaten out, but they are both experienced players.

Still, the Rams lack developmental offensive linemen. This is how the Rams found Alaric Jackson and Dedich. Blaske is an intriguing developmental option as he has experience at center and left tackle. He likely projects inside at the next level, but he has a lot of upside in the run game. Blaske will be a player to watch in the preseason and also someone who should make the practice squad. It’s possible Blaske is a player we’re talking about in a few years.

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