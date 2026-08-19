What New Puka Nacua Trial Date Means for Rams and Possible NFL Suspension

The Los Angeles Rams and wide receiver Puka Nacua got some important information this week when it comes to his ongoing civil lawsuit. On Monday, a Los Angeles County Judge officially set a trial date for March 27, 2028.

According to case documents acquired by the New York Post, the judge called it a “firm trial date,” with the trial expected to last around six days.

On New Year’s Eve, Nacua allegedly bit a woman on the shoulder. While Nacua hasn’t denied that he bit the woman, he has characterized the physical contact as “horseplay.” A few weeks ago, Nacua’s team had been trying to push back a key witness deposition for after September 7. The witness in question allegedly saw the biting incident. Nacua is also accused of making antisemitic statements that he has also denied.

Following the incident, Nacua checked himself into a holistic rehab facility for a short stint and didn’t miss any of the Rams’ offseason program. It’s possible that the NFL sees Nacua going to rehab as a positive and takes that into consideration with any suspension decision.

“I try to take accountability for the things that I know that I can continue to change,” said Nacua at the beginning of OTAs. “I can grow in ways that have helped me feel as best as I can when I step out here on the football field and outside of the football field.”

What Does 2028 Trial Date Mean for Puka Nacua Suspension?

With the trial now set for 2028, the NFL may have to make a decision on Nacua well before the civil case is resolved. While the legal process hasn’t taken its course, the NFL can discipline a player even without criminal charges. It’s unlikely that the NFL will wait 19 months for the trial to take place.

The NFL can still interview Nacua and his accuser as well as witnesses to help inform their decision. With that said, if the NFL doesn’t believe that it has enough evidence to make a decision, the league could close the investigation and Nacua wouldn’t face discipline.

Rashee Rice Case Provides Recent NFL Precedent

Earlier this year, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice didn’t face discipline from the NFL in his civil lawsuit that alleged that he physically assaulted his girlfriend multiple times. In a statement, the league said that there was insufficient evidence to support that Rice had violated the personal conduct policy.

Without a trial until 2028, it’s worth wondering if the league has enough evidence to suspend Nacua. The NFL can go with what’s known currently, which is an alleged account of ‘he said, she said’ and the context around the situation or decide to leave the investigation open.

What Comes Next for Puka Nacua and Rams?

The 2028 trial date doesn’t necessarily help or hurt Nacua’s chances of being suspended. WIth that said, it does put more importance on the independent investigation that the league has conducted.

While the trial has been set for 2028, any suspension will come down to any findings by the NFL. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week, Nacua’s case is being reviewed. The Rams will now wait to see if the NFL believes that it has sufficient evidence to warrant a suspension.

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