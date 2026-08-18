How Long Can NFL Wait to Decide on Rams’ Puka Nacua, Alaric Jackson Suspensions?

As the Los Angeles Rams continue to prepare for Week 1, questions remain whether offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and wide receiver Puka Nacua will be available. The NFL has started to conclude some of its individual investigations and begun handing out suspensions. Last Friday, James Pearce Jr. was given an eight week suspension following his incident this offseason.

It’s possible that the Rams have an idea of whether Jackson or Nacua will be suspended. Teams usually find out before the official verdict is released to the public. With that said, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last week that he believed both Nacua’s and Jackson’s cases were under review from the league. Schefter noted that it’s possible Nacua doesn’t play Week 1 against the 49ers.

Still, the Rams continue to await an official decision from the league. Friday’s suspensions didn’t include Nacua Nacua and Jackson. With just a few weeks before the start of the regular season, it’s fair to wonder how long it could possibly drag out.

Does the NFL Have a Deadline to Make a Decision?

There’s no official Week 1 deadline for the NFL to come to a decision and suspend a player. While that would be ideal as it would give the Rams time to prepare, it’s not a requirement. In 2024, Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL in an announcement that came on October 1. Miller missed Weeks 5-8.

Ezekiel Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 and didn’t start serving his suspension until November 9 following a lengthy appeals process. The NFL announced the suspension on August 11, but Elliott didn’t serve his suspension until Week 10. It would be nice if the Rams knew sooner rather than later, but there is no hard Week 1 deadline.

Why Alaric Jackson's Decision Could Come First

Earlier this summer, Jackson was arrested on felony domestic battery chargers. While officials later declined to file those charges, it doesn’t mean that he can’t still be suspended by the NFL. With Jackson no longer facing charges, the legal process has essentially run its course.

Still, Jackson’s case was assigned for pre-filing diversion, which is available as an alternative to misdemeanor prosecution. That distinction is important under the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy, which considers the disposition of a criminal proceeding through a diversionary program a violation. Therefore, the fact that Jackson avoided criminal charges does not necessarily prevent the NFL from handing down discipline.

As Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote, “Basically, the diversion program is an alternative to a guilty plea or a full-blown prosecution. It’s not an exoneration. For the league, it’s enough to constitute a violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Now that the case has gone through its process, the league is able to make a more-informed decision in its investigation. This is similar to the case of Pearce Jr., who also entered a diversion program and was suspended eight games.

A decision on Jackson feels like it could come sooner rather than later, especially now that the legal process has concluded. A domestic violence charge is an automatic six-game suspension. With this being Jackson’s second offense, a longer suspension is likely.

The NFL Has More Reason to Wait on Puka Nacua

While Schefter reported that Nacua could be suspended for Week 1, the NFL has more reason to wait. Nacua’s case is an ongoing civil process and the league has a tendency to wait for that to play out rather than act independently.

The NFL currently doesn’t have anything to act on when it comes to Nacua. As it stands, the allegations remain unproven and the case is ongoing. There was an earlier court date, but Nacua’s team asked the judge to reschedule it after September 7.

However, that doesn’t mean that Nacua is in the clear. If the allegations are eventually proven true following that later court date, the NFL could still suspend Nacua during the season at that time. Still, suspending Nacua before then doesn’t make sense.

Could Nacua or Jackson Be Suspended After Week 1?

Right now, a Jackson suspension before the season seems much more likely than a Nacua suspension. Jackson’s case has concluded and been assigned for pre-filing diversion. Given that the NFL sees the diversionary program as a disposition of criminal proceedings, it’s an automatic violation of the Personal Conduct Policy.

Nacua’s case could drag on longer and if he is suspended, the NFL would likely wait until after Week 1 and for the legal process to take its course. He could still be suspended during the season, but with the later court date, Nacua should be able to start the season.

Where does that leave the Rams?

Reading the tea leaves, the Rams seem to think an Alaric Jackson suspension is much more imminent than a Nacua suspension. Over the past few weeks, the Rams have signed experienced tackles such as Blake Hance, Bryce Henderson, and Bill Murray.

Those players at least provide depth at tackle for the Rams. If Jackson were to be suspended for an extended period, it’s possible the Rams would turn to David Quessenberry, rookie Keagen Trost, or sign another free agent such as Taylor Decker.

However, until the NFL makes an official decision, the team has its hands somewhat tied. There is no deadline for the NFL to make a decision before Week 1, meaning the process could potentially drag on into the season.For now, they will prepare as if both are available but have contingencies in place if that changes.

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