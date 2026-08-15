NFL Hands Out Suspensions, But Rams Still Await Decisions on Puka Nacua, Alaric Jackson

On Friday, the NFL began handing out suspensions. James Pearce of the Atlanta Falcons was given eight games while Phidarian Mathis, Nazeeh Johnson, and Dorance Armstrong received suspensions as well. However, the Los Angeles Rams continue to wait on decisions on wide receiver Puka Nacua and offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.

While the NFL handed out suspensions on Friday and neither Nacua nor Jackson was included, it doesn’t mean they are in the clear or that suspensions won’t happen eventually. Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Nacua and Jackson’s cases are both under review by the NFL.

That doesn’t mean suspensions are definitely coming, but only that both cases are being reviewed. Just because Nacua and Jackson weren’t included among the suspensions on Friday doesn’t mean that a suspension won’t happen within the next week or two.

It’s important to note that when it comes to the case of Pearce, for example, the legal process had run its course. Instead of a trial, Pearce entered a diversion program to resolve felony and misdemeanor charges for his February domestic violence incident.

According to Pro Football Talk, the diversion program is one of the automatic triggers for discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy.

Where Things Stand With Alaric Jackson

Jackson is in a similar situation. While he was arrested on felony domestic battery charges in June, city officials declined to file felony charges and his case was assigned to pre-filing diversion. Jackson was given the options of attending a class, paying restitution, or completing community service.

Given that Jackson’s case has run through the legal process, the NFL is more likely to make a decision on a potential suspension. While Los Angeles officials declined to file criminal charges, the NFL still has the power to hand out a suspension.

If entry into a diversion program can trigger discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy, Jackson could still face punishment from the NFL. Jackson was previously suspended two games in 2024 for violating the Personal Conduct Policy, which could factor into any discipline.

Why Puka Nacua’s Case Is Different

Nacua’s case is slightly different from Jackson’s in the sense that the legal process is still ongoing. Nacua was sued for assault and battery in a civil lawsuit after a woman alleged that Nacua bit her shoulder on New Year’s Eve.

No court date for Nacua has been set and Nacua's attorneys recently requested to push back a key witness deposition until after September 7.

With these cases, the NFL typically lets the legal process run its course before making a decision. As it stands, the allegations remain unproven and Nacua’s case is still ongoing. It wouldn’t make sense for the NFL to hand out a suspension before that.

Rams Must Prepare for Every Possibility

The legal situations around Jackson and Nacua have put the Rams in a precarious situation heading into the 2026 season. If Jackson were to miss significant time, the Rams would likely have to turn to rookie Keagen Trost at left tackle or try to sign left tackle Taylor Decker. With that said, after the Washington Commanders lost Laremy Tunsil to a torn triceps, they could be suitors for Decker as well.

While the Rams are planning to lean into more 13 personnel this season, losing Nacua for any amount of time would be a significant blow to the offense. There isn’t anybody on the free agent market who could replace Nacua.

For now, the Rams are in a wait-and-see position. With Jackson’s case having run its course, a decision could come sooner rather than later. However, Nacua’s situation could take longer and run into the season. Until the NFL makes a decision, there isn’t much the Rams can do other than prepare for every possibility.

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