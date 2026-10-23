Rams Get Encouraging Puka Nacua Injury Update, But Week 7 Status Remains Uncertain

The injuries just continue to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams. During Thursday’s practice, wide receiver Puka Nacua left early and was listed as limited with a calf injury. While details weren’t immediately available, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Friday morning that the injury is believed to be minor.

“My understanding is, after tests, it was more minor than anything else. I wouldn’t say precautionary, because it’s not nothing, but at least not a significant injury,” said Rapoport. What that doesn’t tell us is whether or not Puka Nacua would be able to play.”

From @GMFB: #Rams WR Puka Nacua suffered what is believed to be a minor calf injury, while the #Colts will have a decision to make on RB Jonathan Taylor. pic.twitter.com/lF6yuIEo9I — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2026

Rapoport mentioned that it’s safe to say that Nacua’s status is up in the air for Sunday. After placing a handful of players such as wide receiver Davante Adams and defensive lineman Kobie Turner on injured reserve this week, the Rams were hoping to go into Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders as healthy as possible.

The Rams took significant hits on defense this week as Turner was placed on injured reserve along with Poona Ford. Additionally, cornerback Trent McDuffie has not practiced at all this week after injuring his groin last Thursday.

Remaining as healthy as they can on the offensive side of the ball as Adams and Terrance Ferguson recover from injuries will be essential to keeping the offense competitive over the next several weeks.

Nacua has already missed two games this season with a groin/hip injury. When Nacua was out, it was Adams who stepped up in his place. With Adams set to miss the next six weeks, the Rams will be relying heavily on Nacua.

If Nacua were to miss Sunday’s game, it would put the Rams’ offense in a very difficult spot. The offense would likely rely on Tutu Atwell, who previously stepped up in place of Nacua in 2024. Players like Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington would be asked to step up as well, and the Rams could look at rookie CJ Daniels. Even with Nacua out, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rams bring up Brennan Presley from the practice squad.

The Rams will get information on Nacua later on Friday when the team reports to practice. Nacua will unlikely be a full participant, but head coach Sean McVay should at least be able to provide some more details.

Given the Rams' injury luck over the last few weeks, they can certainly be relieved that Nacua’s calf injury doesn't appear to be serious. However, while the news surrounding Nacua is encouraging, his availability for Sunday remains uncertain. Given the inconsistencies on offense and Adams' absence, the Rams need Nacua available as they look to avoid dropping to 2-5.

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