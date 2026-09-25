The Los Angeles Rams could be without wide receiver Puka Nacua for a second consecutive game. Nacua did not participate in practice again on Friday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. While Nacua hasn’t been ruled out, he has been listed as doubtful.

Puka Nacua will not practice and will be listed as doubtful for the game against the Broncos. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) September 25, 2026

If Nacua doesn’t play on Sunday night against the Broncos, the expectation seems to be that he’ll play in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Given the Eagles are a conference matchup, the Rams will need to be as healthy as possible for that game. McVay said on Friday that there has been no consideration of putting Nacua on injured reserve with his hip injury.

The Rams were without Nacua in last week’s win against the New York Giants. In Nacua’s place, it was wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Terrance Ferguson who stepped up in his place. Adams had eight receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants while Ferguson added six receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown of his own.

If the Rams are without Nacua against the Broncos, they will once again lean on Adams and Ferguson. The offense showed that it can survive without Nacua last week, but that will be easier said than done on Sunday, especially against a tough Broncos defense led by Patrick Surtain at cornerback. Adams and Surtain went up against each other several times when Adams was in the AFC West with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Rams Taking Cautious Approach With Puka Nacua

Nacua’s injury popped up early last week during practice. The Rams’ wide receiver had been dealing with a psoas injury late in training camp leading up to the season. While Nacua played in Week 1, he had another injury pop up during the week of practice leading up to the Giants’ game. According to McVay, the two injuries were not related.

McVay has been consistent in saying that they are simply erring on the side of caution with Nacua, especially with it being a soft tissue injury. It may not be something the Rams have to worry about long-term, but Nacua missing two games early in the season is still a big deal.

It appears that the Rams will hope to get Nacua back for next week’s game against the Eagles. With Nacua listed as doubtful and not completely ruled out, they are at least leaving the door open for him to play on Sunday night. Still, given that the Rams are taking a cautious approach, it seems somewhat unlikely that would be the case.

For now, the priority appears to be making sure Nacua’s absence doesn’t turn into a long-term issue. If that means Nacua misses a second consecutive game in September, the Rams seem willing to take that approach with a long season ahead.