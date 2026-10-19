Rams Winners and Losers: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford Among Biggest Disappointments

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, 18-16. It was arguably one of the most disappointing losses of the Sean McVay era. The Rams had a chance to start a winning streak, but instead found themselves in last place in the NFC West. Let’s take a look at this week’s winners and losers.

Loser: QB Matthew Stafford

It’s more than fair to say that Matthew Stafford hasn’t played well this season. Stafford didn’t hit 100 yards passing until the fourth quarter. Early in the third quarter, he overthrew Puka Nacua on what would have likely been a touchdown. Some regression from Stafford was expected, but not many expected this much.

Loser: RB Kyren Williams

Whenever the Rams’ coaching staff and front office talk about Kyren Williams, it’s always how he is the epitome of what it means to be a ‘Ram’. Following Sunday’s game, Williams was asked why the offense lacks energy and responded, “Probably because I’m not out there.” It’s a dig at his role in the offense and at Blake Corum as a player. For a team that’s supposed to embody a “we not me” mindset, that wasn’t it.

Kyren Williams when asked why he thought the Rams couldn't sustain the energy drive to drive, via @sarahbarshop:



"Can’t tell you, bro. Probably because I’m not out there." pic.twitter.com/vcUKP054mT — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) October 18, 2026

Winner: S Quentin Lake

On the first possession, Lake intercepted Jacoby Brissett. It was Lake’s second interception of the season and should have set the tone for the game. IInstead, the offense had to settle for a field goal and wasn’t able to build off of that momentum.

Loser: Sean McVay

It feels like McVay has been in the “losers” section of this list too often this season. McVay was a big reason for the loss last week after he got conservative. The Rams’ head coach was also responsible for the team’s travel plans to Australia. On Sunday, McVay called a fullback dive on 4th-and-1 to Davis Allen. McVay is one of the biggest issues on the Rams right now.

Loser: K Blake Grupe

For a moment, it looked as if the Rams had solved their kicking woes. Blake Grupe made a 44-yard field goal right through the middle to give the Rams a 3-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Grupe got hurt trying to make a tackle. The injury will likely put Grupe on injured reserve, and the Rams will be right back where they were last week, looking for a kicker.

Winner: EDGE Byron Young

One of the few bright spots on defense was edge rusher Byron Young. Young was credited with five impact plays via Sumer Sports and an 11.1 percent pressure rate. In the first half alone, Young had three pressures. When Myles Garrett returns, it should open things up for Young even more.

Loser: CB Josh Wallace

For the most part, Josh Wallace played well. However, he once again was on the wrong end of a controversial call at the end of the game. Wallace got called for unnecessary roughness, adding 15 yards to a 21-yard reception. The penalty essentially put the Cardinals in field goal range on one play.

Loser: DL Aaron Donald

What must be going through Aaron Donald’s head right now? Donald thought he was joining a Rams team that would be competing for a Super Bowl. Instead, they are 2-4 and find themselves in the middle of an identity crisis. He came out of retirement for this? The Rams were 3-6 in 2023 before turning things around and making the playoffs in what was Donald’s final season. Maybe they’ll turn it around once Garrett returns. However, right now, it doesn’t look great.

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