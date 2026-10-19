Sean McVay's Questionabl Fourth-Down Play Call Haunts Rams in Loss to Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams lost on Sunday to the 1-4 Arizona Cardinals, 18-16. Once again, it was head coach Sean McVay who played a large role in the team’s loss. The McVay-led Rams offense scored only 16 points against a Cardinals defense that entered Week 6 ranked No. 32 in scoring defense and No. 29 in EPA per play.

It was a perplexing performance as McVay was outcoached by Cardinals defensive coordinator Nick Rallis for much of the game. The offense didn’t start finding a rhythm until the fourth quarter and didn’t score a second touchdown until 47 seconds remained in the game.

Following a long Cardinals scoring drive in the second half, the Rams faced fourth-and-1 needing points. Going for it was the right decision from McVay, and it’s no surprise that decision was made.

Sean McVay Makes Questionable Decision With Davis Allen

However, the play call didn’t make sense. Williams has been good in short-yardage situations in the past. Additionally, the Rams have gone to Puka Nacua in those situations before on a jet sweep. McVay did neither of those things. Needing one yard, McVay called a fullback dive to the tight end Davis Allen. Allen was stopped short and the Rams turned the ball over on downs.

Cardinals defense comes up with the stop on 4th and 1!



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Back in Week 1, the Rams faced a 4th-and-1 at the goal line and came up short on a quarterback sneak.Later that week, I argued here that McVay should implement a tush-push-style package with a tight end. Running with a tight end in that situation isn’t a bad idea. A fullback dive, however, is confusing.

Allen had never taken a handoff in his four-year NFL career. Additionally, he didn’t have a single rushing attempt in four years at Clemson. Running with Allen in that spot with other options available didn’t make sense. The Rams have Williams, Nacua, and Stafford and McVay opted to run with his tight end.

The play wasn’t blocked well as Colby Parkinson dove inside, leaving Mack Wilson available to tackle Allen. Still, a dive play to the Rams’ TE4 isn’t the play call that McVay should be going with in that situation.

Later in the game, the Rams went for it on fourth down again. After 4th-and-3 turned into 4th-and-8 because of a penalty, McVay called a screen to Williams that fell incomplete. Williams may have had space to get the first down, but the Cardinals sniffed out the screen.

Pass is incomplete and the Cardinals force a turnover on downs 👀



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It wasn’t a good day for the offense as they went 4-for-12 on conversion downs. The offense was held to 16 points against a Cardinals defense that hasn’t played well this season.

McVay has played a role in each of the Rams’ losses this season, and it’s hard to say that he wasn’t outcoached again on Sunday. The fourth-down play call to Allen was a clear example of that.

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