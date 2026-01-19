Rams' Harrison Mevis Discusses Game-Winning Field Goal Over Chicago

CHICAGO, IL. The Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Chicago Bears in the final Divisional Round contest of the 2026 NFL Playoffs.

With a trip to the NFC Championship Game on the line, the Rams understood what a win would mean for the franchise. Not only would it set up a grudge match between the Rams and the Seahawks, as both teams split the regular season series.

For the Bears , a trip to the NFC Championship in head coach Ben Johnson's first season would send Chicago to the title game for the first time since the 2010 season.

After the game, Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford spoke from the podium while Davante Adams, Puka Nacua, Harrison Mevis, Cobie Durant, and Kam Curl spoke from the locker room.

The Rams Love Their Kicker

While the players were cheering on Mevis after his game-winning kick in overtime against the Chicago Bears in the locker room, it was actually his Special Teams Coordinator Ben Kotwica that showed Mevis love during the week.

“I think we're doing a good job," stated Kotwica. "I like the intent of the guys. They've responded very well. When I think back… you don't have too much time because you're always looking forward. They did a great job coming out. We had the block kick against Atlanta and we were able to score a touchdown on that to keep us into that football game, which was a huge play for us."

"I love the way [Kicker Harrison] Mevis has kicked the football. I think the numbers will tell you he’s made like 57 of the last 58 [kicks]. He's lightning quick. He has great get off. We've solidified that part of the game and I really like that it comes to life when we're covering kicks and on the return side. Anytime that you can give this offense the ball around the 30 or 35-yard line and get the ball to [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] and [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] and those guys, you're really one first down away from being in four-down territory. I think we've been a multiplier for our team.”

Kotwica would go into Mevis' work specifically, expressing his pleasure with Mevis' consistent operation.

“You mentioned it, I like his steadiness," stated Kotwica. "He's fairly even-keeled. I like the performance. That's been very good as well. We're hoping that it continues. He's been an asset for us, helping us score points. Obviously, we're able to move the football here for the most part. Then him being able to convert that into points, whether it's a PAT or a field goal, has been an asset for us. We're going to need that Sunday.”

