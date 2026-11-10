Grading the Rams NFL Trade Deadline: Was Doing Nothing the Right Decision?

When the Los Angeles Rams found out that wide receiver Puka Nacua was likely to end up on injured reserve, their entire trade deadline plans changed. They went from a team content with waiting to get healthy to one that may need to make a move just to get by.

“I think you have to look at all avenues to try to be able to solve some of the issues or situations or scenarios that have come up,” said head coach Sean McVay. “A lot of new things occur on a daily basis, so I would never rule it out.”

Despite the injuries that have put their championship hopes in jeopardy, the Rams still have reason to believe they can compete. Nacua will be out at least four weeks, but it will likely be more. When Nacua was out in 2024 with a PCL sprain, he was out for six weeks.

Davante Adams also remains on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury against the Arizona Cardinals. Adams was given a 6-to-10-week timeline with optimism that he could return on the shorter end of that. A six-week timeline would put Adams back following the Rams’ Week 12 matchup with the Packers. Even then, hamstring injuries can be difficult to return from.

Coming into the season, the Rams were seen as a team looking to compete for a Super Bowl. Had the Rams made a move at the trade deadline, it could have been seen as them trying to chase their losses. The Rams went to Vegas and bet the house on themselves to win it all. Each time they’ve won a hand, they’ve lost two more.

At this point, were the Rams better off walking away from the table and accepting their losses, or continuing to throw chips on the table when they had none to lose? Sitting at 5-4 and on the outside looking in at the postseason, it’s possible the Rams realized that the best-case scenario was a first- or second-round playoff exit rather than the championship run they were hoping for.

It makes sense that the Rams wouldn’t want to overpay for Brian Thomas Jr. or trade for an aging Keenan Allen. However, the Kansas City Chiefs traded for Josh Downs for a fourth- and fifth-round pick. That seems like a manageable price.

With that said, it’s hard to fathom this front office and coaching staff looking at a wide receiver depth chart of Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels, and Jordan Whittington and being content with that. Those four make Brandon Gibson, Tavon Austin, Austin Pettis, and Chris Givens look good.

The Rams may not make the playoffs, but doing nothing at the trade deadline makes it seem as though they’re waving the white flag. The team certainly won’t quit, but the front office has seemingly come to the conclusion that the roster is too hurt to do anything meaningful.

Grade: D

Again, it’s fair that the Rams wouldn’t want to overpay for a player like Thomas. However, with Downs going to the Chiefs for a fourth and fifth, that’s a deal the Rams could have done. One day after Puka Nacua went on injured reserve, the Rams did nothing to replace him. The Rams don’t know how many more swings they’re going to get with Matthew Stafford. Aaron Donald certainly deserved the Rams doing more at the trade deadline.It may be hyperbolic to call their inactivity a failure, but it was fair to expect more from this front office.

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