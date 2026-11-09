Concerning Puka Nacua Injury Update Causes Drop in Rams vs. Cardinals Odds for NFL Week 10

The Los Angeles Rams are holding their breath on Monday, as superstar receiver Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the team's final offensive snap in Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders.

Nacua will undergo an MRI on Monday, and according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the team does not believe that he's suffered a torn ACL. While that's a positive since that injury would knock Nacua out for the rest of the season, there's no guarantee that the star wideout doesn't miss any time.

All-Pro WR Puka Nacua suffered a knee injury on the Rams’ final offensive snap today, and will undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the injury, per @MikeGarafolo and me. The team does not believe he suffered a torn ACL, but the imaging Monday will tell more. pic.twitter.com/S264w2Fe0A — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 8, 2026

The Rams (5-4) can't afford a major injury to Nacua right now, as veteran wideout Davante Adams remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Losing Nacua would leave the Rams extremely thin at the wide receiver position heading into their Week 10 clash with the Arizona Cardinals.

Arizona upset the Rams earlier this season, and the odds for this game have been moving in the Cardinals' favor with Nacua banged up. Los Angeles opened as a 7.5-point favorite on Sunday night, but it has since fallen to a seven-point road favorite in this NFC West battle in the odds at DraftKings.

Losing Nacua would be a major downgrade to a Rams offense that has already been more effective running the ball (fifth in EPA/Rush) than throwing the ball (13th in EPA/Pass).

This season, Nacua has appeared in seven games, catching 70 of his 93 targets from Matthew Stafford for 715 yards and four scores. He's also added seven carries for 41 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The Rams should know the timetable for Nacua's injury once he gets his MRI, and Wednesday's practice will give a lot of insight into the star receiver's chances of playing in Week 10. For now, it appears that the betting market is bracing for Nacua to miss the game, which would undoubtedly shift the odds more towards Arizona.

As of Monday morning, DraftKings is still reporting that 94 percent of the moneyline bets and 68 of the spread bets in this matchup are on the Rams.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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