Rams Trade Rumors: Rashod Bateman Emerges as Last-Minute Wide Receiver Target

The Los Angeles Rams are in the final hour of the trade deadline and have yet to make a move for a wide receiver. Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Jacksonville Jaguars would not be trading Brian Thomas Jr. Additionally, the Indianapolis Colts sent wide receivers Josh Downs and Keenan Allen to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

The Rams already had limited options at wide receiver heading into Tuesday's trade deadline. With Thomas and Downs no longer available, those options have become even more limited. With Thomas and Downs no longer available, that was especially the case.

However, with less than an hour remaining before the trade deadline, the Rams appear to still be working the phones. According to Pierce DeLuna of the 1st and Tuna Substack, One name the Rams are exploring is Baltimore Ravens' wide receiver Rashod Bateman.

Some smoke for #RamsHouse sources tell me. (God it feels weird saying that) https://t.co/0bXemGS6n8 pic.twitter.com/lhFyz8XSQe — Big Tuna 🏈 (@1standtuna) November 10, 2026

A trade for Bateman would make a lot of sense for the Rams. He’s a reliable, experienced wide receiver and shouldn’t cost too much to acquire if the Ravens are looking to move him. The Ravens currently sit at 4-5 and have lost three straight games. Lamar Jackson could also be out for the season with a hand injury. Additionally, Lamar Jackson could be out for the season with a hand injury.

Bateman would only cost around $1.1 million against the cap for the Rams and fill an immediate need at wide receiver. He has 20 receptions for 294 yards this season. Bateman was productive in 2024, finishing with 756 yards and nine touchdowns. However, Bateman has struggled with injuries throughout his career, limiting some of his production.

Last offseason, the Ravens signed Bateman to a three-year extension worth $36.75 million. He’s currently in the first year of that extension and will count for $10.9 million against the cap next season. While he would provide a reliable, experienced option with Puka Nacua and Davante Adams out, Bateman would also have a role in the offense when both players return.

Without Adams and Nacua, the Rams are in dire need of a wide receiver. As it stands, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Jordan Whittington are the only healthy wide receivers on the roster.

It’s still possible the Rams make a deal, but time is certainly running out. With Downs and Thomas no longer available, Bateman remains one of the few realistic options as the trade deadline approaches. However, as the trade deadline closes, wide receiver Rashod Bateman remains one name to watch.