Rams Could Find Low-Cost, High-Reward Wide Receiver Solution in Brandon Aiyuk (But It's Complicated)

As the Los Angeles Rams approach the NFL trade deadline, there’s no doubt that they are in need of a wide receiver. Without Davante Adams, the Rams have struggled with their receiver depth options outside of Puka Nacua.

It’s possible that the Rams could look into making a trade for a player like Josh Downs or Brian Thomas Jr. However, with the market as competitive as it is at wide receiver, Downs and Thomas may require more draft capital than the Rams would want to give up.

Brandon Aiyuk's 49ers Drama Creates Intriguing Opportunity for Rams

On Tuesday, another option potentially became available as San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk requested reinstatement from the NFL. Aiyuk hired Drew Rosenhaus to be his agent, who said that the wide receiver is healthy and ready to get back on the field.

According to reports, Aiyuk is prepared to report to the team’s facility on Friday. Once he does, the 49ers can’t turn him away and the options would be to cut him or find a trade. With that said, it’s unlikely that a team would give up any draft capital for Aiyuk given the 49ers’ situation. If the 49ers are set on trading him, it’s hard to see him getting moved inside the division.

The move Brandon Aiyuk could’ve made months ago to force the #49ers’ hand. Now finally headed to the facility. Kyle Shanahan was asked in September if Aiyuk was an option and he said no. So this will seemingly result in Aiyuk’s release. https://t.co/269oQTmYqd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 4, 2026

On Wednesday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan reiterated that he doesn’t have any expectations for Aiyuk and that he’s moved on from the situation mentally. As Shanahan noted in September, he said that Aiyuk is not an option for the team anymore.

After signing a four-year, $120 million extension, Aiyuk tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus and stopped showing up to the team facility. The 49ers voided $27 million in future guarantees owed to Aiyuk and placed him on the Reserve/Left Squad list last December.

Over the summer, Aiyuk went on social media, calling out Shanahan and general manager John Lynch, effectively burning that bridge. Despite some interest from the Washington Commanders in the offseason, Aiyuk’s actions turned off Washington’s front office.

It seems unlikely that the Rams would go after Aiyuk, but it may be something worth at least exploring, especially considering their current wide receiver situation. Aiyuk hasn’t played since 2024, but he would still be an upgrade over Konata Mumpfield. If the 49ers released him, the Rams would not be responsible for the remainder of his $120 million contract that he signed in 2024. If Aiyuk is cut, he enters the open market as a free agent.

The situation could be similar to how the Rams handled Odell Beckham Jr. in 2021. In 2021, Beckham signed with the Rams on a one-year contract with a base salary of the league minimum, which was $750,000 at the time. The Rams then added up to $4.25 million in performance and postseason incentives.

Brandon Aiyuk Comes With Risks, But the Upside Is Undeniable

There is certainly some risk with Aiyuk considering his injury history and that he hasn’t played in two years. Given that he’s burned several bridges with his social media outbursts, that may be a distraction that a team doesn't want to take on midseason.

Still, when Aiyuk was healthy, he was a borderline top-10 wide receiver. He had 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns in 2023. Aiyuk had eight touchdowns the season prior. Until 2024, he had five or more touchdowns in each of his first four seasons.

In 2023, Aiyuk’s 3.02 yards per route run ranked third behind Tyreek Hill and Nico Collins. His 0.73 EPA per target also ranked second in the NFL.

The off-field stuff is certainly concerning. However, McVay and the Rams have dealt with that before. Jalen Ramsey was considered a locker room cancer before the Rams traded for him. Ramsey became one of the best leaders on defense. When the Rams added Odell Beckham Jr., he had the locker room cancer stigma as well. Beckham played a big role in the Rams’ Super Bowl run as Robert Woods got hurt.

McVay has managed big personalities in the past. Ndamukong Suh was another player that fit that description as well as Baker Mayfield in 2022. If Aiyuk is serious about getting back on the field and returning to play at a high level, it may be a situation to look into.

Brandon Aiyuk Could Be the Low-Cost Solution Rams Need

One of the biggest issues for the Rams at the trade deadline is weighing the potential reward against the cost. When McVay has talked about the possibility of a trade, he’s brought up the team’s lack of draft capital.

“Sometimes you have to really ask yourself what kind of resources are you willing to give up?” McVay said on Monday. “I would never rule out opportunities to get better, but at what opportunity cost? You have to have another person that's willing to do it and you have to have somebody that you feel like would add a lot of value to your roster, and then what are the resources that you would be willing to give up when you're looking at it as a whole?”

If the 49ers were to simply release Aiyuk, the Rams wouldn’t have to give up anything draft capital-wise. He’s a player that fills a need, wouldn’t cost a lot, and has experience in the system. It doesn’t hurt that he’d also get the opportunity to face the 49ers twice a year, especially if there is still animosity between the two sides.

Again, this isn’t to say that the Rams need to sign Aiyuk, but just that it’s something they should explore if he becomes available. Aiyuk comes with obvious baggage, but he also brings a level of talent that rarely becomes available at this point in the season. The Rams benefitted from a similar situation in 2021 with Beckham. If the Rams can add an upgrade at a position of need without sacrificing draft capital, it's an opportunity worth considering. Aiyuk could be a low-risk, high-reward opportunity that Les Snead and McVay can't afford to overlook.

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