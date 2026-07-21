Rams Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster Entering Camp (And Who's on the Bubble)

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams roster, a lot of it is set in stone. This is a roster that is set up to compete and they brought back much of the same team from last year. That leaves little opportunity for undrafted free agents and others to find a spot on the final 53-man roster.

Before the Rams begin training camp and the position battles get underway, it’s important to understand how many roster spots are actually available. Let’s take a look at the locks, near locks, bubble players, and long shots this summer.

Locks (31)

Quarterback: Matthew Stafford, Ty Simpson

Running Back: Kyren Williams, Blake Corum

Wide Receiver: Puka Nacua, Davante Adams

Tight End: Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson, Tyler Higbee, Max Klare

Offensive Line: Alaric Jackson, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, Kevin Dotson, Warren McClendon, Keagen Trost

Linebacker: Nate Landman

EDGE: Myles Garrett, Byron Young, Josaiah Stewart

Cornerback: Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson

Safety: Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Kam Kinchens

Defensive Line: Poona Ford, Tyler Davis, Kobie Turner

Specialists: Harrison Mevis, Ethan Evans, Joe Cardona

When the Rams release their initial 53-man roster, it would be a relative shock if one of these 31 players didn't make it. It can be argued that rookies such as Max Klare and Keagen Trost need to earn their spots. However, the Rams invested heavily in them during the draft. While the Rams had problems on special teams last year, they also didn’t bring in any competition.

Near Locks (9)

Quarterback: Stetson Bennett

Wide Receiver: Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith

Offensive Line: Justin Dedich

Tight End: Davis Allen

Linebacker: Omar Speights, Grant Stuard

Cornerback: Emmanuel Forbes

Defensive Line: Braden Fiske

There’s not a lot separating these players from the actual locks. Most would be just as shocked if one of these nine players didn’t make the roster. Still, Xavier Smith has the muffed punt return from last year’s NFC Championship Game and is limited as a wide receiver. It’s possible Dedich could get pushed by an undrafted free agent. However, these players should be considered safe.

In the Mix (9)

Running Back: Ronnie Rivers, CJ Daniels

Offensive Line: David Quessenberry

Linebacker: Shaun Dolac

EDGE: Desjuan Johnson

Cornerback: Josh Wallace

Safety: Jaylen McCollough

Defensive Line: Tim Keenan III, Ty Hamilton

For the most part, many of these players are likely safe. Given the uncertainty around Alaric Jackson, the Rams will keep an experienced tackle like Quessenberry. Dolac could get pushed by another undrafted free agent, but he’ll have an impact on special teams. This is a big offseason for Ty Hamilton as he’ll need to show some growth.

On the Bubble (7)

Running Back: Jarquez Hunter

Wide Receiver: Konata Mumpfield, Brennan Presley

Offensive Line: Beaux Limmer

Safety: Tanner Ingle, Nate Valcarcel

Defensive Line: Larrell Murchison

The Rams only having seven players on the bubble really shows the overall strength of this roster. An argument can be made that Hunter, Mumpfield, and Limmer should be in consideration for higher standing. However, it’s hard to know what the Rams have in Hunter and the team drafted CJ Daniels to compete with Mumpfield. Limmer is a center-only player and has struggled.

Two players to watch during training camp will be Valcarcel and Presley. Presley impressed during the preseason last year and Valcarcel also had moments. They'll likely end up on the practice squad, but both could make some noise.

Practice Squad Considerations (22)

Wide Receiver: Tru Edwards, Mario Williams, Tyler Scott

Tight End: Mark Redman, Dan Villari, Rohan Jones

Offensive Line: Dylan McMahon, Wyatt Bowles, Austin Blaske, AJ Arcuri

Linebacker: Elias Neal, Kai Hill-Green

EDGE: Keir Thomas, Tomon Fox, Wesley Bailey

Cornerback: Cam Lampkin, Nyzeir Fourqurean, Alzillion Hamilton, Alex Johnson

Safety: Nick Anderson

Defensive Line: Bill Norton, Payton Zdroik

For the players on this list, the best case scenario would be to find a place on the practice squad. There are a few who could push for a roster spot, but the practice squad is more likely. A place on the practice squad now could mean a roster spot in the future.

Camp Bodies (5)

Quarterback: Matthew Caldwell

Offensive Line: Bryce Henderson

EDGE: Eddie Walls, Darryl Peterson III

Cornerback: Dre Norwood

Defensive Line: Jaxon Moi

Some players will be in training camp simply to compete and put out tape for other teams. Caldwell will be a camp arm and potentially see some action in the final preseason game. The Rams have taken this approach in the past with Dresser Winn. The rest will have an opportunity to compete for a spot on the practice squad, but with the competition there, putting out good tape for another opportunity is their most likely path.